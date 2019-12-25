Since she was 3 years old, Jacqi Muratori, who was born and raised in Napa, has been a dancer with dreams of teaching dance and owning her own dance company. Her dreams finally came true in October this year when she opened NV Dance Company, located at 2931 Solano Ave. in Napa.
NV Dance Company (NVDC) is a nonprofit dance company that offers tuition-based classes based on income,
“We firmly believe that every child should get the opportunity to dance. We provide scholarships for low income families so when you enroll your child with us, you give another child the opportunity to dance,” said NV Dance Company director, head instructor and board member Jacqi Muratori.
Currently, 40 students take a variety of dance classes at NVDC, housed in a large studio that is shared with Ashtanga Yoga.
Muratori’s extensive background in dance began at the Academy of Danse, where she studied for 15 years.
She was so committed to dance that, after finishing her school homework, she’d practice her dance lessons until bedtime.
During that time, she taught many classes there as well as private lessons, and was a member of the competition team and helped choreograph numerous dance pieces.
She trained in jazz and tap dancing, ballet and pointe (pointe techniques train a ballet-dancer to support all body weight on the tips of fully extended feet within pointe shoes).
Upon graduating from high school, Muratori moved to Orange County to attend the UC Irvine where she studied English literature. Though she didn’t major in dance, she continued her dance studies there.
“UC Irvine has a very strong dance program,” she said. “I became very involved with it. I took dance classes and auditioned and performed in many performances with the dance department. I trained in ballet, pointe, modern and contemporary dance.”
She also took classes in Orange County at local studios near her campus where she trained in hip hop and contemporary dance, according to the NV Dance Company website.
After finishing her bachelor’s degree, she continued living in Orange County and began her master’s degree program at Chapman University. While working on her master’s degree, she was promoted to General Manager of the non-profit she worked for and ran the business for two years.
Upon completion of her master’s degree she moved back to Napa to be closer to family and began teaching dance again, but she soon realized that teaching dance wasn’t enough.
“I wanted to open my own dance school more than anything,” she said. “Since this can be extremely costly, I began working as a full-time 911 dispatcher for the Napa Police Department.”
Muratori has worked as a 911 dispatcher for the Napa Police Department for the last 10 years. She and her husband, a police officer for the city of Napa, have two young children.
“Now, as I begin to accomplish my ultimate goal of directing a dance school, I’m on a part-time basis,” she said. “I love being able to serve my community, which has kept me in the Dispatch Center for so long. I can now serve my community in other ways with NV Dance Company.”
“NV Dance Company is committed to providing students a high- quality dance education in a safe, nurturing environment complete with restorative practices. Our programs are designed to encourage self-discipline, personal growth, and mutual respect,” Muratori said. “We understand the full health and wellness benefits of dance training, whether the student has a desire to pursue a career in dance or is participating purely for fun and experience.”
NV Dance Company is the only non-profit dance school in the Napa Valley, offering scholarship programs for low- income families and single-parent households, according to Muratori.
NV Dance Company offers a complete curriculum in both classical ballet and contemporary dance training as well as dance programs for adults and preschool age children.
Muratori teaches ballet level 1, ballet level 2/3, ballet level 4/5 and hip hop. She is hoping to add jazz, contemporary and lyrical to the class lists soon.
Leigh Horvath, a sophomore at Vintage High School, teaches pre ballet, ballet, ballet 1 and ballet 2/3. Horvath has been dancing since she was 2-years old.
Luiza Flynn, sophomore at Napa High School, teaches preballet and hip hop. Flynn is part of the Peak program at Dance House.
Chelsea Andre teaches ballet levels 4/5 and adult/teen ballet.
The dance instructors are looking forward to opening up a competitive team soon so they want dancers to “stay tuned for audition information.” Their website is www.nvdanceco.com.