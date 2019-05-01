The Jarvis Conservatory presents It’s a Grand Night for Singers at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.
The evening features vocalists Autumn Allee, Erica Dori, Ross Halper, Larissa Lorenz and Jennifer Thuman singing music by George Frederick Handel, Guiseppe Verdi, Johann Strauss II, Giacomo Puccini and Eugene D’Albert
They will also perform an excerpt from a new opera-in-progress by Matthew Arnerich based on Rostand’s “Cyrano de Bergerac.”
Accordionist Sheri Mignano will provide musical entertainment before the program and during intermission. Music Director Richard B. Evans will host the evening and accompany the singers on the grand piano.
Tickets are $20 at the door. Complimentary wine and tapas are served at intermission.
Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For details, call 255-5445 or visit jarvisconservatory.com.