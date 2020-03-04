A Grand Night for Singers March 7 at Jarvis Conservatory in Napa

The Jarvis Conservatory presents its next edition of “It’s a Grand Night for Singers,” on Saturday, March 7, at 7 p.m.

It will begin an aria by Rossini from his comic opera “The Barber of Seville,” sung by Gene Wright, and conclude with Brooke Michael Smith’s return to the Jarvis stage singing “Somebody Else’s Story” by ABBA members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus from their musical “Chess.”

In between, there will be four duets by Felix Mendelssohn sung by the husband-wife team of Natalia Salemmo, a member of the San Francisco Symphony Chorus, and Christopher Colmenero, who was selected for both the SFO Merola and Adler Fellowships.

Musical theatre artist Merrill Grant will offer a medley of two songs from Shirley Temple movies as well as “Canción del Ruiseñor” from the Spanish composer Amadeo Vives’ zarzuela Dona Francisquita.

Completing the program is Erich Stratmann, who continues his long career singing as a member of the San Francisco Opera Chorus. Stratmann will sing the ballads “Why Did I Choose You?” from the Broadway show “The Yearling” and and “Not a Day Goes By” from Stephen Sondheim’s 1981 musical “Merrily We Roll Along.”