Students and faculty from Napa Valley College Performing Arts will stage performances of “A Muse of Fire: A Performative Response at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art” on Dec. 1, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art. The performances will supplement di Rosa’s current exhibition, Be Not Still: Living in Uncertain Times Part 2. The performances were developed under the guidance of Jennifer King, Napa Valley College Performing Arts coordinator and artistic director, and as part of a workshop with Shakespearean actor and author Ben Crystal. Crystal led an ensemble of Napa Valley College students, former students and faculty on an exploration of Shakespeare’s sonnets (44, 118, 60, 40 and 81) with themes of immigration, societal health and solidarity.
On view through Dec. 30, Be Not Still is the second installment of the two-part exhibition, and blends works from the permanent collection with new projects by a fresh roster of Bay Area artists — Victor Cartagena, Ranu Mukherjee, Lava Thomas, and Lexa Walsh — each exploring a topic of their choice in response to the present sociopolitical climate. Organized by Curator Amy Owen and Assistant Curator Kara Q. Smith, with Andrea Saenz Williams, director of education and civic engagement, Be Not Still is an institution-wide initiative to support the production of new work.
Major support for Part 2 is provided by Wanda Kownacki and Nion McEvoy. Additional support is provided by Larry S. Goldfarb, Phil Schlein and di Rosa’s Patrons Circle. Admission to attend A Muse of Fire is $10 general; free for members, children 17 and under and Napa Valley College students with ID. Guests should arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to allow time for shuttle service from admissions to Gallery 2.
For details, visit www.dirosaart.org/nvc_performance.