Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Cinderella," the Tony award-winning Broadway musical that has a surprising new twist to the timeless tale has its North Bay premiere at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park May 10 - 26.
The musical, directed by Sheri Lee Miller, features Brittany Law as Cinderella, Zachary Hasbany as Prince Topher and features Shawna Eiermann, ScharyPearl Fugitt, Mary Gannon Graham, Daniela Innocenti-Beem, Michael Coury Murdock, Sean O’Brien, and Larry Williams.
The first known instance of a Cinderella story”appeared more than 2,000 years ago in 7 B.C. What makes this a story for the ages? It is a tale that celebrates hard work, modesty, generosity, bravery, perseverance and the firm belief that something better, something wonderful, something impossible, is possible for us all.
This is the new, updated version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic. Cinderella and Prince Topher meet as intellectual, if not social, equals. There are new songs, new subplots and new characters. But all the original favorites are still there: “Impossible”, “Ten Minutes Ago”, “Sister’s Lament”, “A Lovely Night” and more.
Tickets are $36 general admission; $34 for seniors; $30 for students, and $18 for children 12 and under. Codding Theatre at Spreckels Performing Arts Center is at 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.
For more information, contact the box office at (707) 588-3400.