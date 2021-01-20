A night of virtual comedy from Napa Valley's Congregation Beth Shalom

Congregation Beth Shalom (CBS) of Napa presents “A Virtual Night of Comedy” on Jan. 23, starring comedian Jeff Applebaum from Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, the stages of San Francisco, Chicago and Las Vegas, along with a favorite Bay Area comedian, Patrick McDermott.
This evening of comedy streamed live into the comfort of the ticket-holder’s home. Each family bubble only needs to buy one ticket.
Since this event will be held online via Zoom, ticket sale capacity has been increased. Tickets, $75 per household, can be purchased at cbsnapa.org. Each ticket includes a gift tin of assorted nuts from Napa Nuts. Access begins at 6:45 p.m.on Jan. 23 and the show starts at 7.
All proceeds will benefit the CBS operating fund.
CBS President Marc Samrick says, “This is more than a fundraiser, this is a fun community event for anyone who appreciates a good laugh—and we feel the world needs more laughter these days!”
Jeff Applebaum’s comedy examines his particular life experiences. After 20-plus years in California, Applebaum says, “this New York City native is finally learning to understand the local language.”
His clever and clean comedy made his national U.S. TV debut on CBS as a comedian on the “Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson.” He has also appeared on Comics Unleashed and Comedy.TV, Byron Allen’s nationally syndicated programs, ABC-TV.
He has opened for and performed with comic legends Robert Klein, Richard Lewis, Robin Williams, Kevin Pollak, Jake Johannsen, and more.
Applebaum was cast by Sandy Hackett, the late Buddy Hackett’s son, to play the principal role of Joey Bishop in the long-running musical tribute “The Rat Pack Is Back,” in San Francisco, Chicago, and Las Vegas.
Applebaum, who graduated with an engineering degree from MIT, also develops comedy software apps.
Patrick McDermott performs in the San Francisco Bay Area and at the San Jose Improv and Rooster T. Feathers, where he has worked with such headliners as Rob Schneider and Nick Swardson.
McDermott has been a finalist in multiple comedy competitions and has performed at private events throughout California. Online or on stage, he is a well-loved performer.
For more information, contact Maxine Miluso at maxinemiluso@gmail.com.
