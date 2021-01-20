A night of virtual comedy from Napa Valley's Congregation Beth Shalom

Congregation Beth Shalom (CBS) of Napa presents “A Virtual Night of Comedy” on Jan. 23, starring comedian Jeff Applebaum from Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, the stages of San Francisco, Chicago and Las Vegas, along with a favorite Bay Area comedian, Patrick McDermott.

This evening of comedy streamed live into the comfort of the ticket-holder’s home. Each family bubble only needs to buy one ticket.

Since this event will be held online via Zoom, ticket sale capacity has been increased. Tickets, $75 per household, can be purchased at cbsnapa.org. Each ticket includes a gift tin of assorted nuts from Napa Nuts. Access begins at 6:45 p.m.on Jan. 23 and the show starts at 7.

All proceeds will benefit the CBS operating fund.

CBS President Marc Samrick says, “This is more than a fundraiser, this is a fun community event for anyone who appreciates a good laugh—and we feel the world needs more laughter these days!”

Jeff Applebaum’s comedy examines his particular life experiences. After 20-plus years in California, Applebaum says, “this New York City native is finally learning to understand the local language.”