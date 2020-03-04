A study of 'Calistogans' opens at Sofie gallery

Jan Sofie, curator of the exhibition and gallery director is impressed by the paradox that Mishler creates in his work. “The Calistogans series is beautifully photographed and its technical and formal artistic elements are extremely satisfying, but Clark also reveals the subjects and their surroundings in the most sensitive and appealing way,” she said. “Some are quite funny and many extremely poignant, but the best part for me is that although the portraits depict simple moments and commonplace aspects of life we are all familiar with, they are so intensely human, the viewer can’t help but be moved.”

The unframed works are installed clipped onto tiered wires, in related groups. Part of the intent for this fresh approach is that Mishler and Sofie want to create a contemporary, accessible exhibition that both visitors and locals will appreciate with ease. “The idea here is that Calistoga is both unique and comfortable in its self,” Sofie said. “We want to communicate the sense of strong, honest community that Mr. Mishler so deftly portrays.”

When asked why he does this and how long he’ll continue, Mishler said, “I think the best reason for making a portrait every day is that it keeps me on my toes, gets me out the door and has taught me to be a better photographer.”