A study of 'Calistogans' opens at Sofie gallery

Hundreds of portraits will be shown in the exhibition, "Calistogans: Photographs by Clark James Mishler" at Sofie Contemporary Arts in Calistoga.
The show runs March 8 through April 26, with an opening reception for the artist on Sunday, March 8, from 3 to 5 p.m.
The vivid color photographs feature scores of people who have lived or worked in Calistoga and nearby. They are organized into various groups, such as At Work, At Home, Individuals, Family, Friends, Artists and Best Friends, which shows locals with their beloved dogs.
The photographs and accompanying captions are part of Mishler’s ongoing “portrait a day” project that appears in the Calistoga Tribune’s popular weekly column, Who We Are, that began its run in 2016 and has appeared in every issue since. Mishler started his portrait project in Anchorage, Alaska in January 2010, and continued it on the first day of his arrival in Calistoga four years ago with his wife, Mitzi.
He says that photographing those who live and work in Calistoga has made the transition smoother and greatly helped the couple assimilate into the community and meet many new friends. “Beyond that, I think that these portraits in the Tribune have helped all of us better know our neighbors and, in some cases, made it easier for us to reach out across social, economic and cultural lines,” Mishler said.
Jan Sofie, curator of the exhibition and gallery director is impressed by the paradox that Mishler creates in his work. “The Calistogans series is beautifully photographed and its technical and formal artistic elements are extremely satisfying, but Clark also reveals the subjects and their surroundings in the most sensitive and appealing way,” she said. “Some are quite funny and many extremely poignant, but the best part for me is that although the portraits depict simple moments and commonplace aspects of life we are all familiar with, they are so intensely human, the viewer can’t help but be moved.”
You have free articles remaining.
The unframed works are installed clipped onto tiered wires, in related groups. Part of the intent for this fresh approach is that Mishler and Sofie want to create a contemporary, accessible exhibition that both visitors and locals will appreciate with ease. “The idea here is that Calistoga is both unique and comfortable in its self,” Sofie said. “We want to communicate the sense of strong, honest community that Mr. Mishler so deftly portrays.”
When asked why he does this and how long he’ll continue, Mishler said, “I think the best reason for making a portrait every day is that it keeps me on my toes, gets me out the door and has taught me to be a better photographer.”
“Most of all," he added, "I love meeting the people of Calistoga while documenting who we are at this time and in this place.”
Mishler said that as people move on and things change, these images may eventually become historically important. “But for now,” he says, “I just hope to continue as long as I’m able to hold a camera in my hands.”
Mishler studied graphic design at the Art Center in Los Angeles, completing his education in 1970. Immediately after college, he traveled to Alaska where he worked with a documentary film crew specializing in community development in the lower Yukon delta. In 1977, Mishler was hired as a layout editor at the National Geographic Magazine in Washington, D.C. He returned to Alaska in 1979 and, soon after, became a freelance editorial photographer, a profession he continues to practice and enjoy since he moved to Calistoga in 2015.
Mishler’s editorial, commercial and art images have been featured in numerous regional, national and international publications and exhibitions. His large-format photographic books, ANCHORAGE, Life at the Edge of the Frontier (2007) and PORTRAIT ALASKA (2013) earned Gold Awards for nonfiction books from the Independent Publishers’ Association.
Mishler’s photographs are on permanent display within the Smithsonian Arctic Studies Center at the Anchorage Museum and The Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C. Mishler’s one-man exhibition, Portrait Alaska appeared at the Anchorage Museum during the summer of 2013. Mr. Mishler is a member of the American Society of Media Photographers, The National Press Photographers Association. He is currently the staff photographer for the Calistoga Tribune. Mishler blogs at clarkjamesmishler.com and his website is at www.mishlerphotos.com.
Sofie Contemporary Arts at 1407 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. or by arrangement. For more information, call 707-942-4231 or email gallery manager Scott Sofieat scott@sofiegallery.com or gallery director Jan Sofie at jan@sofiegallery.com.