A tale from the Gold Rush: A former Napa High teacher turns a treasure trove of letters into high adventure

When the discovery of gold was announced, against the wishes of his family, Chase journeyed out west. He boarded a train to Boston and then to Burlington. He met an uncle in New York who loaned him some money. He made his way to St. Louis by boat where he picked up the pioneer line.

At forts along the way, Chase could send and receive mail, which is how he chronicled this American odyssey in letters that were addressed to his sister, Hortense.

The discovery of the ledger came at a difficult juncture in Kenna’s life. After spending 10 years in Napa, where she was raising her children and working as a high school instructor, her husband, a pilot in the U.S. Air Force, accepted a new position that would move the family across the country and eventually abroad.

Learning of her great-great-grandfather’s courageous voyage from upstate Vermont across the landscapes of the west, at a time when she was leaving behind her home in Soda Canyon and her teaching job at Napa schools, encouraged Kenna to set out for the unknown with an open mind. Furthermore, the details of his excursion inspired Kenna to recreate her great-great-grandfather’s story in a work of creative nonfiction.

“It is about having the courage to leave a place,” Kenna said. “I thought to myself I am going to tell this story.”