A tale from the Gold Rush: A former Napa High teacher turns a treasure trove of letters into high adventure

In 1848, when gold was discovered at Sutter’s Mill in Northern California, argonauts came from all over the world to the West Coast of North America with hopes of striking rich as miners and merchants.
The stories that emerged from this migration of fortune-seekers have fascinated generations as the era of manifest destiny transformed the country with the annexation of the Golden State in the Compromise of 1850 and as ideals of adventure, opportunity, and possibility further shaped the American psyche.
Many decades later, a different kind of treasure from the Gold Rush was uncovered when Gail Wilson Kenna found a collection of letters written by her great-great-grandfather, Eugene B. Chase, during his time traveling west as a 49er.
In the summer of 1979, during a visit to the family cabin, Kenna’s grandmother revealed a maroon ledger with the words “To Eugene McLaren” imprinted on the cover. Eugene McLaren, Kenna’s grandfather, had been given the ledger, which contained every letter his own grandfather sent home after he left the family farm in Derby Line, Vermont, for the goldfields of California.
Kenna stayed up all night long reading the letters, which were copies of originals that someone thought to transcribe. The writings brought to life the tale of a young man’s exploration beyond the horizon.
When the discovery of gold was announced, against the wishes of his family, Chase journeyed out west. He boarded a train to Boston and then to Burlington. He met an uncle in New York who loaned him some money. He made his way to St. Louis by boat where he picked up the pioneer line.
At forts along the way, Chase could send and receive mail, which is how he chronicled this American odyssey in letters that were addressed to his sister, Hortense.
The discovery of the ledger came at a difficult juncture in Kenna’s life. After spending 10 years in Napa, where she was raising her children and working as a high school instructor, her husband, a pilot in the U.S. Air Force, accepted a new position that would move the family across the country and eventually abroad.
Learning of her great-great-grandfather’s courageous voyage from upstate Vermont across the landscapes of the west, at a time when she was leaving behind her home in Soda Canyon and her teaching job at Napa schools, encouraged Kenna to set out for the unknown with an open mind. Furthermore, the details of his excursion inspired Kenna to recreate her great-great-grandfather’s story in a work of creative nonfiction.
“It is about having the courage to leave a place,” Kenna said. “I thought to myself I am going to tell this story.”
When her husband’s career took the family to Otterberg, Germany in 1980, Kenna began writing. “Picture me in a little village with an electric typewriter—I had no research, just those letters and my imagination.”
Her great-great grandfather’s letters describe folks he encountered throughout the course of his journey—an attractive young woman, an influential gentleman, guys who did not pull their weight or who quit along the way. He wrote about weather in faraway lands, covering 40 miles of the Mojave Desert and enduring hardships. The letters reveal his longing for his mother’s apple pie, missing his pony back on the farm, and his disappointment in not receiving any mail.
With these raw documents, Kenna produced her first novel, “Along the Gold Rush Trail,” which was first published in 1982. Kenna described the book as a simple story, written at a low reading level, which has been widely used for English language learning and adult literacy classes.
The novel has reappeared in unexpected moments throughout Kenna’s life.
Last year, Kenna visited a friend in Sedona, Arizona who was teaching “Along the Gold Rush Trail” in an adult literacy course. The author attended the class to discuss the book and answer questions. She repeatedly heard from students, many who had emigrated to the U.S. from Central America, that the story greatly resonated with them as they had left their homes and ventured into the unknown.
Realizing the story’s potential to empower readers to explore new possibilities in life, like the strength her great-great-grandfather’s letters gave her decades before, Kenna said, “I felt the story could and should continue to be used.”
Earlier this year, Kenna published a new edition of her novel retitled “Here to There and Back Again.” She said she could not and would not have redone the book without the creative genius of the local graphic designer, A. Cort Sinnes, a student of Kenna’s at Napa High School in 1969.
“It was serendipity that he was in my class. He was an incredibly unique, talented student, and over the years we stayed in touch,” Kenna said.
Along with artwork from the original book, Sinnes contributed a visual glossary with new illustrations depicting objects mentioned from the California Gold Rush era that readers may not be familiar with. “It seemed appropriate to the story, which had already survived several generations,” Sinnes said. The idea behind the new edition of the book is that the story will survive many more.
Kenna’s classic coming of age story composed from “that kind of genuine source material is rare and has the unmistakable ring of truth to it,” Sinnes said. “Even though Eugene’s story is 170 years old, it’s as relevant as ever because, at its core, it has a universal theme—about the challenge of leaving the security of home to seek something better.”
Kenna is also the author of “The Story of a Contrary, Contumacious Cat,” a charming kids’ story about a comical cat who teaches humans a few lessons, and “Beyond the Wall,” a memoir about visiting prisons in Venezuela. These books too have been illustrated and designed by her former Napa High student.
Kenna’s books can be ordered through Napa Bookmine and Copperfields. For more information check out www.gailwilsonkenna.com.
