AB-5 blues: New 'gig' work law upends Bay Area's arts scene

"We're not against AB-5," said Julie Baker, executive director of Californians for the Arts, an advocacy group in Sacramento. "But the question is how does it work in a huge and complex arts ecosystem. You just can't map out all the hiring scenarios we find ourselves in."

For example, do singers or actors, performing one night at a gala or for a staged reading, need to be made employees? "That is mind-boggling to think you would have a one-night employee," said Debbie Chinn, president of Theatre Bay Area and executive director of San Francisco-based Opera Parallèle, which endured a 30-percent increase in AB-5-related costs for its May production of "Harvey Milk."

The bill's author, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, (D-San Diego), said she understands artists' concerns and is working on a new bill, AB-1850, to clarify how different industries should implement the law. But Gonzalez remains committed to the idea that independent contractors, including artists, deserve fair compensation and benefits.

"We don't want to keep giving into the idea of the starving artist," she said. With Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D-Santa Clarita), Gonzalez has asked for $20 million be allocated in the 2020-21 budget to help "small-budget" nonprofit arts groups comply with AB-5.