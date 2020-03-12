'Addams Family Musical' -- a creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky good time at Napa Valley College

Appropriately, on Friday March 13, the Napa Valley College Drama Department will present the “crazy and kooky, mysterious and spooky” production, “The Addams Family Musical” as the centerpiece of their spring season.
The show is directed by Reed Martin, artistic director of the Reduced Shakespeare Company and drama teacher at NVC, with a cast composed entirely of students in NVC’s drama department. This show is the musical version of the popular TV series from the 1960s based on the popular series of cartoons in the New Yorker.
“The cast has a good spirit,” he said. “They’re having fun. In my experience, that usually leads to the audience having a good time.”
In the show, the Addams daughter, Wednesday, a role shared by Pilar Gonzalez and Martina Sanchez, falls in love with someone “normal” — Lucas Beineke (Journey Day Rhorer). Wednesday invites Lucas and his father, Mal, (Carter Sherwood) and his mother Alice (played Diamond Rose or Erin Smith) to dinner to meet her family.
Wednesday, growing self conscious about her family’s eccentricities, entreats her family to please act “normal.”
Grandma (Joanne Conklin) responds, “Define ‘normal.’”
Wednesday’s request goes nowhere.
Martin thinks the clash between the Addams Family and the Beinekes gets at a larger universal truth. “It’s really about prejudice and not judging based on outward appearances,” he said. “’Normal’ is overrated. Don’t worry about being normal. Just worry about being yourself.”
Another theme of the show is the importance of honesty in a relationship. Wednesday’s dinner invitation to the Beinekes involves her father Gomez,(Jonathen Blue) keeping a secret from his wife Morticia (Grace Wildasin). At one moment in the show where Alice, referring to Gomez, asks Morticia, “You tell him everything?”
You have free articles remaining.
Morticia responds, “Of course. What kind of marriage would it be if we didn’t?”
Alice says, “A long one.”
Martin said if you really look at the plot of the show, it’s the Addams, in all their zaniness, that teach the Beinekes, in all their ordinariness, what life is really about. Though, that is not before the Addams test the Beinekes’ appetite for the macabre.
Martin’s love for the Addams Family was cultivated in childhood. His parents had the collected cartoons that Charles Addams drew for The New Yorker. His family would also watch the TV show religiously when it ran from 1964 to 1966. He has a good sense of the aesthetic of the original and he drew on that for this production.
“What I liked about the original TV series is something similar to what we do in the Reduced Shakespeare Company,” he said. “We do something silly, but we do it extremely seriously. That is what I loved about the original TV series. They played it so straight.”
Martin said that one of the joys of community college is that the actors are different ages and have varied backgrounds and talents. In the show, Uncle Fester plays the ukulele, and Arthur Mautner, cast as Uncle Fester, does play the ukulele.
Lurch, the Addams’ butler, doesn’t speak much. Rather he communicates in deep maudlin groans. Tim O’Connor’s baritone voice fits the bill perfectly.
Martin also said that set designer Tanya Orellana has converted the stage into the Addams’ spooky Gothic mansion, complete with a mansard roof and faded, peeling wallpaper.
With choreography by Olivia Cowell of Cafeteria Kids Theater, lighting by Theo Bridant of Santa Rosa Junior College, costumes by Abra Berman and music direction by NVC’s Professor Roberto Gonzales, it promises to be a creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky good time.
“The Addams Family Musical” opens Friday March 13, at 7 p.m. with shows Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. It follows the same schedule the following weekend and closes Sunday, March 22. Tickets are $25 for adults, student/military/senior are $20, NVC student’s are $15 and children under 12 are $8. Tickets are available at performingartsnapavalley.org.
Email John Henry Martin at jhm@johnhenrymartin.com.