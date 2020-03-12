'Addams Family Musical' -- a creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky good time at Napa Valley College

Another theme of the show is the importance of honesty in a relationship. Wednesday’s dinner invitation to the Beinekes involves her father Gomez,(Jonathen Blue) keeping a secret from his wife Morticia (Grace Wildasin). At one moment in the show where Alice, referring to Gomez, asks Morticia, “You tell him everything?”

Morticia responds, “Of course. What kind of marriage would it be if we didn’t?”

Alice says, “A long one.”

Martin said if you really look at the plot of the show, it’s the Addams, in all their zaniness, that teach the Beinekes, in all their ordinariness, what life is really about. Though, that is not before the Addams test the Beinekes’ appetite for the macabre.

Martin’s love for the Addams Family was cultivated in childhood. His parents had the collected cartoons that Charles Addams drew for The New Yorker. His family would also watch the TV show religiously when it ran from 1964 to 1966. He has a good sense of the aesthetic of the original and he drew on that for this production.