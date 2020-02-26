'Addams Family the Musical' opens at Napa Valley College in March

Napa Valley College (NVC) Performing Arts presents “The Addams Family Musical”, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, on March 13-22 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.
The story begins when Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, falls in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s boyfriend and his parents.
Under the direction of Reed Martin, the entire cast of the show is NVC students, representing lifelong learners and those wanting to transfer to a four-year college as well as those seeking careers in the entertainment industry.
“I have a deep connection and fondness for ‘The Addams Family’ going back to my very early childhood,” Martin said. “The original ‘Addams Family’ TV show premiered when I was 4 years old and I can honestly say our family never missed an episode. We absolutely adored the dark, funny, offbeat tone of the show.”
“At one point in my childhood, I remember expressing concern to my mother about whether or not I was ‘normal.’ My mom had the best answer ever. She said, ‘Who cares about normal? Normal is boring.’ It was great life advice and even today feels like exactly the same advice that Morticia and Gomez would give to Wednesday and Pugsley.”
Performances are March 13 and 15 at 7 p.m., March 15 at 2 p.m., March 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and March 22 at 2 p.m.
Admission is $25 general; $20 military/student (all ages)/senior (60 and older); $15 NVC students and $8 for children 12 and under. Purchase tickets at PerformingArtsNapaValley.org.