After the Gold Rush: Musician launches a Kickstarter fund to tell a musical tale of hidden San Francisco history

“So when Casey challenged King in the street, King was admittedly surprised and, as the story goes, he nervously went to check his time piece in his coat pocket, but Casey thought he was going for his weapon and fired on King.

“The incident was then viewed as illegal on its face, and an assassination after King died a few days later. The public outcry was overwhelming. Thus the reason the Vigilance Committee formed overnight. The people felt Casey was in the jail more for protection from the them than to be held for any real trial.”

In Paquette’s story, “McGowan suddenly finds himself a fugitive from his own court,” as when the duel sparked a riot and the resurrection of the notorious and powerful Vigilance Committee.

“The committee embarked on a propaganda campaign that not only frames the judge as its cause célèbre, it solidified its grasp enough to overthrow the government and turn San Francisco into a totalitarian state hell-bent on seceding California from the Union,” Paquette said. “What fascinated me was not only that the people overthrew the government but that the entire press unified to destroy a single man enough to make an entire population hate him when he was actually a remarkable person.”