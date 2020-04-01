After the Gold Rush: Musician launches a Kickstarter fund to tell a musical tale of hidden San Francisco history

Romance and revolution, a press that provokes the people, a murder in cold blood, a duel gone wrong and the rise of a band of citizens who take the law into their own hands: These are all elements of mostly forgotten bit of San Francisco history that have inspired Bay Area musician Ron Paquette to create “The Vigilance of San Francisco.”
This week, Paquette is launching a Kickstarter campaign to finance a professional recording of the music he has written for “a musical mini-series in three parts,” which tells a story he has created from a history he discovered almost by accident.
His story was inspired an old Alistair Cooke’s ‘America’ episode on PBS about the California Gold Rush and its consequences.
Before gold was discovered in California, the population of San Francisco was about 800. By 1851, it had swelled to 25,000. Crime escalated as the 49ers filled the city, and the government and law enforcement became increasingly chaotic. According to the Law Library (lawjrank.org), “In 1856, a Sacramento newspaper claimed that there had been 1,400 murders in San Francisco in the previous six years and that only three murderers had been hanged.”
The rampant lawlessness and administrative graft gave rise to the first San Francisco Vigilance Committee, formed in 1851 and led by Sam Brannan, who would go on to found Calistoga.
Paquette’s story, however, takes place in the second incarnation of the vigilantes, in 1856.
According to the Law Library, “after a county supervisor named James P. Casey killed newspaper editor James King, the vigilante committee returned under the leadership of William T. Coleman. It tried and executed Casey and Charles Cora, a notorious criminal.”
But there was more, said Paquette, who was inspired to delve into the history. His research uncovered a character who would become a protagonist of his story: Judge Edward “Ned” McGowan.
A respected judge and poet, McGowan was vilified in historical accounts, for his part in “a political duel that went terribly wrong,” Paquette said.
He explained, “Casey killed James King, who had editorialized about Casey’s time in Sing Sing back in New York for ballot stuffing. At some point King further challenged Casey (probably for effect) to a duel (or words to that effect) if he didn’t like him telling the truth.”
“Casey met with Ned and asked him to borrow his gun since his were ‘horribly inaccurate.’ Dueling was illegal in San Francisco, but so was public drunkenness, and the “manly” code of courage prevailed. Ned should really have known better but politicians were used to getting away with things as they usually do.”
“So when Casey challenged King in the street, King was admittedly surprised and, as the story goes, he nervously went to check his time piece in his coat pocket, but Casey thought he was going for his weapon and fired on King.
“The incident was then viewed as illegal on its face, and an assassination after King died a few days later. The public outcry was overwhelming. Thus the reason the Vigilance Committee formed overnight. The people felt Casey was in the jail more for protection from the them than to be held for any real trial.”
In Paquette’s story, “McGowan suddenly finds himself a fugitive from his own court,” as when the duel sparked a riot and the resurrection of the notorious and powerful Vigilance Committee.
“The committee embarked on a propaganda campaign that not only frames the judge as its cause célèbre, it solidified its grasp enough to overthrow the government and turn San Francisco into a totalitarian state hell-bent on seceding California from the Union,” Paquette said. “What fascinated me was not only that the people overthrew the government but that the entire press unified to destroy a single man enough to make an entire population hate him when he was actually a remarkable person.”
Paquette added, “The story of Ned is, in many ways, the first real account of the print media’s ability to totally create and control a popular narrative. The press was all-in on the committee’s viewpoint of pretty much everything. They had to be, otherwise the committee coerced advertisers to pull out, causing the newspapers to fold.”
Paquette said his “epiphany” came when he found Ned McGowan’s autobiography, written while he was a fugitive, a year after the committee disbanded in 1857. “The Narrative of Edward McGowan Including a Full account of the Author’s Adventures and Perils while Persecuted by the San Francisco Vigilance Committee of 1856,” Paquette said, “shows the sensibility of a real man seeking to make the truth known to the world. It is filled with factual accounts about the sordid criminal backgrounds of many Committee members but told in a very eloquent, creative way.”
The plot of Paquette’s tale reaches its climax when his characters are drawn together by “a strange coincidence” at Mission Dolores in San Francisco. Among them is a nun with her own romantic history. Born the daughter of early Presidio Comandante Don José Argüello, Concepción Argüello was betrothed at 15 to a Russian diplomat, who returned to Russia to ask the tsar’s permission to marry her. She waited patiently for his return, but not until she was 50, did she learn that her fiancé had died en route to the tsar of pneumonia. She subsequently was the first native Californian to become a Dominican nun.
As Sister Maria Dominica, Paquette said, “she confronts them all.”
While she is a historical character, a fictional creation is the nefarious Thurber Nobcraft, a chief architect of the campaign against McGowan.
“When I first talked with Ron and he began to describe to me what he had written, I was hooked,” said Tim Fullerton, who portrayed Nobcraft in an early promotional video. “I was born in the San Francisco Bay Area and have spent most of my life there. And I had never heard anything about this fascinating chapter of San Francisco’s history until Ron started describing it. What he has written is thrilling, fascinating and beautiful, and his music is so gorgeous.”
“One of the reasons I structured the story as a three-part miniseries is that as I did the research and discovered more and more layers of interesting people and events, I realized a single two-hour program would just be too short,” Paquette said. “Also, being a musical with my style of writing, I knew the work would more likely appeal to a PBS-type audience, which is more accustomed to the miniseries format.”
Paquette, who grew up in Florida, has a long and varied career in music. His works have been in television productions on NBC, HBO, ESPN, Showtime, Discovery Channel, Golf Channel and The Food Network and others.
In 2013, he composed a symphonic work “Sentinel of Time,” commissioned to celebrate land conservation successes by Save Mount Diablo. His other projects include a song cycle, “Three Songs from the Rubaiyat Lullaby”; a children’s morality play in Kabuki style titled “Daniel and the Lions” and the music for a rock concert with the New York City Symphony and “Invasion,” a set of dramatic thrillers intended for theatrical trailers.
As he was drawn deeper into the story of the vigilantes, however, he has put aside other projects to complete it. “It’s now or never,” he said.
This first step is the kickstarter project. “Doing a ‘cast album’ is really a prerequisite to having a work of this kind seriously considered for production, especially since it has no previous incarnation and is completely original,” he said.
“Despite the subject matter, it is really a very romanticized view of the time with a light tone, sense of humor, and an inspired message,” Paquette concluded. “Yes, it’s a musical, but it’s not a Broadway musical with a song every five minutes or sung-through like the works of Andrew Lloyd Webber. Its music is more a hybrid somewhere between a modern soundtrack, folk opera and pop. It is most definitely not a dark story about mob rule.”
“While the overall work was inspired by the events of the summer of 1856, it is in the end, historical fiction because all historical dramatizations are at least in part, fiction,” Paquette said. “The facts are one thing but satisfying an audience is another.”
More about Paquette’s work is on his website, ronpaquettemusic.com. His kickstarter page is at
