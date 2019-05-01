Thank heaven for playwrights. In the most depressing of times, the theater continues to provide characters and stories that offer hope, progress, and redemption. This is Bill Rauch’s last season as artistic director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and he is going out with a bang.
“Mother Road,” by acclaimed writer Octavio Solis, is directed by Rauch. It was born of a cross-country trip that Solis took with the National Steinbeck Center to better understand the social economic injustices that underpin “The Grapes of Wrath.”
The play traces two stories of migration, that of William Joad, whose father left Oklahoma during the Dust Bowl to seek a better life in the west and never returned, and the current-day journey of his descendant, Martin, son of a Mexican migrant worker. Joad, who is dying, sets out to find his only remaining family so that he can leave his Oklahoma farm to a blood relative who will carry on the family agricultural tradition. He and Martin, who daily faces the discrimination people with brown skin encounter in the U.S. today, travel eastward from California to Oklahoma, back over the path Joad’s father took years before.
Through their journey, they overcome their prejudices towards each other and find commonality between the life struggles of “Okies” like Joad and Mexican migrants similar to Martin. The staging includes the clever handling of a front-end and rear-end of a pick-up throughout the play, as well as the hilarity of an actor portraying the car’s CD player and a gasoline pump.
Another powerful play that also addresses generations separated by migration is “Cambodian Rock Band” by Lauren Yee. The play incorporates the music of the Los Angeles-based band Dengue Fever. The band members/actors who rock out throughout the show sing in English and Cambodian and portray the main characters in this wrenching drama.
The father, deftly played by Joe Ngo, survived one of Pol Pot’s worst prisons (only eight survivors from thousands) and escaped to America. His American-born daughter, Neary, works for social justice through a non-government organization and has traveled to Cambodia seeking the eighth survivor, in hopes of using his testimony to prosecute the still living prison commander, the ominous and hateful Duch, responsible for all those deaths.
The play reviews the Khmer Rouge regime’s killing of most of the country’s creative class. It reminds us of issues of immigration, race, and treatment of refugees that are part of our lives today. How should a society deal with a ruthless dictator and what would each of us do to survive? These plays give voice to the struggles of immigrants and their descendants, the power of family ties, and the love that binds, despite different points of view.
“Between Two Knees” also explores two communities over time: the Native Americans killed at Wounded Knee in 1890 by the U.S. Cavalry, and their descendants demonstrating at the site of the massacre in 1973. It tells the story of one couple, in their youth when they are captured, through their old age. This play was created by a group called the 1491s, who use satire to reveal the historical untruths of American history books. Their work has been called “subversive comedy.” It pokes fun at the natives as much as at their tormentors. The humor lacks subtlety (picture a band of nuns in habits brutally fighting with a captured Indian, one of the nuns growling like a wolf). Nevertheless, the youth in the audience seemed to enjoy it immensely from beginning to end.
On the lighter side, Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” is an adventure of young lovers — Rosalind seeking her banished parent in the Arden forest, and Orlando, banished by his father. She dresses as a man to disguise herself and the audience revels in her coaching Orlando on how to woo his lovely Rosalind, not knowing his teacher is, in fact, his love. This is all fun, but director Josh Roshi uses the play to examine the politics of patriarchy. It begins with all the men and women in the court dressed in dark, drab costumes marching in synchrony to a chiming bell. This was reminiscent of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Roshi further pushes the envelope by changing some gender roles in the play. This is a bit confusing in a story that already includes a gender disguise. Here, the banished duke is a woman and several traditionally female roles are played by non-binary actors. So in addition to the comic love story, we get a message about gender neutrality and freeing the women from a repressive, authoritarian regime.
The last play currently in production is a rambunctious and delightful “Hairspray,” with rousing musical numbers, choreography and dances straight out of the 1950s and ‘60s, gorgeous costumes, and set. The singing and acting bring down the house — the audience was dancing and cheering at the end. It’s a not-to-miss experience if you go to Ashland this year.
Oregon Shakespeare Festival unfailingly gives 100 percent on everything they do. I needed a drink after the emotional impact of “Mother Road,” laughed out loud and cried my make-up off more than once. That’s great theater. My hat is off to Bill Rauch in his final season and to the company. The current plays continue through October. In the next few months they will be joined by “Macbeth,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “All’s Well That Ends Well,”” La Comedia of Errors,” “Indecent” and “How to Catch Creation.”
Tickets and more information can be found at osfashland.org.