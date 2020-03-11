Art at the Library: A poet and photographer at the library

Local photographer Richard Bruns’ photos on canvas include wildlife and nature scenes that transport the viewer into the stillness of an outdoor sanctuary where deer, birds and insects are only an arms length away.
It is difficult to decide which of the Bruns’ photographs, currently on exhibit at the Napa Library, is most riveting. Is it the bee inside a pink flower seen against a black background or the ducks swimming in tan-colored water? Or one of two dozen other photographs in the show?
Though his wildlife photos are mesmerizing, not all of his work focuses on nature. In this eclectic exhibit, Bruns, who has many hobbies and interests as well as a professional career combining writing, publishing and photography that spans five decades, has included some photos that reflect his photojournalist and documentary photographer days at political, civic and sporting events.
Bruns, who taught racquetball at Napa Valley College for 35 years and was involved in racquetball publications, has often focused his Canon camera on a variety of sports. His photos have run on the sports pages of the Napa Valley Register and many other publications.
A photo of soccer players with their ball still in the air in this exhibit is representative of his sports photography.
“This exhibit (at the library) is mostly based on nature since I have fewer avenues through which to share this side of my work. I’ve even made attempts at fine art,” Bruns’ said with a wry smile.
To honor Bruns’ exhibit, the library is hosting a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception with music from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13. An artist talk is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
In his talk, Bruns will show slides and talk about photographs that are and are not in this exhibit. Being a prolific photographer, most of his work is not in this show.
“Richard is equally at home with journalistic and naturalistic work,” said library associate Stephnia Pramuk. “He captures the spirit of the moment, whether it’s documenting a community event or appreciating the beauty of the natural world.”
“I can feel the solitude and expansiveness of space in his landscapes,” Pramuk said. “There is a serenity and calmness that can be found amongst the movement within these places.”
Though it is evident from his outstanding photographs and years of professional photojournalism that he is a highly skilled photographer, Bruns said that photography was “actually an afterthought” for him. When he was in high school, he liked photography and even had his own “makeshift darkroom in the bathroom,” which had to be assembled and disassembled, but it was writing — not photography — that was his true passion.
Ever since writing his “first poem and being challenged” by his teacher and the principal in ninth grade, Bruns has pursued writing for his own enjoyment and professionally.
“I guess the poem was so much better than my usual work in English class that they thought I’d stolen it. In the principal’s office they asked me if I’d written it,” Bruns said, laughing and shaking his head at the memory.
Realizing that his teacher and principal thought his poem was “beyond” his capability resulted in a eureka moment for Bruns. Over the years, Bruns has received accolades and awards for his poetry, including the Jessamyn West student competition, and his poetry has been published in many poetry magazines.
“My goal for myself, ever since high school, has been writing,” he said. “I’ve discovered that writing fiction is really, really hard to do. I seem to have a knack for narrative nonfiction.”
Back when Bruns got into journalism in the late 1960s, it was expected that “a writer would also furnish photos.”
“My first sale was for a three-part, first-person series contracted by the Chula Vista Star News in 1967. As a transplant from San Diego County and Southwestern College, I developed the series about fellow Southwestern College Students I encountered in the Haight and in San Francisco,” Bruns recalled. “The contract specified that photos be included.”
In the early 1970s, Bruns was a news and features stringer for the Santa Rosa News Herald and also sold stories, with photos, to both the Berkeley Barb and the Berkeley Tribe.
It was an exciting time to be a photojournalist in the Bay Area, yet not without setbacks such as having his camera and hundreds of photo negatives stolen more than once.
One of his favorite photos, which in in his current show, is a picture “with perfect light” that he captured of his granddaughter celebrating her third birthday a few years ago.
With more than 50 years of professional photography experience, Bruns is happy to share the “core photography principles” he has learned with photography enthusiasts.
“You can’t take pictures if you don’t have your camera. You can’t take pictures if you don’t keep your batteries charged,” he said. “It helps if you have your police and fire scanner turned on.”
These days, Bruns is writing about his “semi-Bohemian life” and the people who influenced him. He is also making prints from past photo shoots and adhering to the “important photography principle” of taking his camera with him wherever he goes.
What does he want library patrons to experience from his photo exhibit? Bruns, ever the poet, responds simply “a Haiku moment.”