Art at the Library: A poet and photographer at the library

Local photographer Richard Bruns’ photos on canvas include wildlife and nature scenes that transport the viewer into the stillness of an outdoor sanctuary where deer, birds and insects are only an arms length away.

It is difficult to decide which of the Bruns’ photographs, currently on exhibit at the Napa Library, is most riveting. Is it the bee inside a pink flower seen against a black background or the ducks swimming in tan-colored water? Or one of two dozen other photographs in the show?

Though his wildlife photos are mesmerizing, not all of his work focuses on nature. In this eclectic exhibit, Bruns, who has many hobbies and interests as well as a professional career combining writing, publishing and photography that spans five decades, has included some photos that reflect his photojournalist and documentary photographer days at political, civic and sporting events.

Bruns, who taught racquetball at Napa Valley College for 35 years and was involved in racquetball publications, has often focused his Canon camera on a variety of sports. His photos have run on the sports pages of the Napa Valley Register and many other publications.

A photo of soccer players with their ball still in the air in this exhibit is representative of his sports photography.