Art boxes provide relaxation, connection -- and maybe a masterpiece

In response to the need for creative, at-home activities Cupixel, a Boston-based company providing at home-painting experiences, is offering a free refill box with the purchase of its complete art box from the Cupixel website.

Each art box comes with professional-grade sketch pencils, paints, and brushes that can be used for up to 15 artworks. The refill box includes an extra canvas and frame.

“For most of the country, the next few weeks will be in isolation with work and school shifting to remote locations,” says Elad Katav, founder and CEO of Cupixel, Inc. “It’s important now more than ever to maintain a healthy mindset by engaging in indoor activities that can help you feel connected and stimulate a healthy emotional state. It is proven that art activities can help you reach a meditative state and reduce anxiety. Offering a free refill seemed like the right thing to do as more people will need relief during this stressful time.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Cupixel offers a creative platform for people of all artistic backgrounds from novice to professional. The Cupixel app available for both Android and IOS serves as a remote artist assistant offering step-by-step guidance to complete the artwork. The app also offers 24/7 “creative support” from professional artists.