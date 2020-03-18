Art boxes provide relaxation, connection -- and maybe a masterpiece

In response to the need for creative, at-home activities Cupixel, a Boston-based company providing at home-painting experiences, is offering a free refill box with the purchase of its complete art box from the Cupixel website.
Each art box comes with professional-grade sketch pencils, paints, and brushes that can be used for up to 15 artworks. The refill box includes an extra canvas and frame.
“For most of the country, the next few weeks will be in isolation with work and school shifting to remote locations,” says Elad Katav, founder and CEO of Cupixel, Inc. “It’s important now more than ever to maintain a healthy mindset by engaging in indoor activities that can help you feel connected and stimulate a healthy emotional state. It is proven that art activities can help you reach a meditative state and reduce anxiety. Offering a free refill seemed like the right thing to do as more people will need relief during this stressful time.”
You have free articles remaining.
Cupixel offers a creative platform for people of all artistic backgrounds from novice to professional. The Cupixel app available for both Android and IOS serves as a remote artist assistant offering step-by-step guidance to complete the artwork. The app also offers 24/7 “creative support” from professional artists.
Users can choose to paint an image from a collection of 1,000 licensed artworks or upload any photo from their personal library, which the app transforms into a paintable image. Cupixel’s gallery includes images of celebrities, pets, flowers, inspirational quotes and even classic artists such as Matisse and Mondrian.
“NPR recently reported that art is a means of reducing stress, stating that ‘flexing our creative side can give us a stronger sense of agency – the ability to solve problems by imagining possible solutions,’ according to a press release from Cupixel.
In another article by NPR, Christianne Strang, a professor of neuroscience at the University of Alabama, Birmingham and the former president of the American Art Therapy Association said, “Creativity in and of itself is important for remaining healthy, remaining connected to yourself and connected to the world.”
The box is $69.99, which includes brushes, paints, pencils, canvas and frame up to 15 projects. For more information, visit cupixel.com.