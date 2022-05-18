Art Notes:A 'Bright Star' at Lucky Penny

Lucky Penny's 'Bright Star'

Lucky Penny Productions presents the sixth and final show of its 2021-2022 season, Steve Martin's "Bright Star," opening May 27 and running through June 12.

Set in the Blue Ridge Mountains, “Bright Star” is the story of a trio of people, and a secret they discover that alters their lives.

The musical grew out of the Grammy Award-winning album “Love Has Come For You," collaboration between actor, comedian, screenwriter, playwright and musician Steve Martin and singer-songwriter Edie Brickell.

For tickets and information, visit luckypennynapa.com.

Murder on the Wine Train

The Napa Valley Wine Train's Murder Mysteries tours have returned for a new season of death plus dinner on the two-hour rides through the valley. This season's themes include "Death of a Gangster," “I Love the ‘80s to Death" "I Solemnly Swear I am Up to No Good,” "Till Death Do Us Part," "A Dance with Death" and "Midnight Masquerade."

Tickets start at $405 per person. For reservations and more information, call (800) 427-4124 or visit www.winetrain.com/events/murder-mystery/.

A breath of plein air

To celebrate the return of the Carmel Art Festival after the COVID-19 outbreak, artist Simon Bull will be premiering his first plein air exhibition at his two Meuse galleries, located in St. Helena and Carmel-by-the-Sea.

While Bull's focus over the years has been on his studio works, much of his work has been inspired by nature. This collection of air paintings includes many that have never been seen by the public. The show runs through the end of May.

Meuse Gallery St Helena is at 1331 Main St. More information is at meusegallery.com.

Summer Music Camp

Napa Valley Music Associates will hold their 27th Midsummer MusiCamp for kids from June 27 to July 1. Including a voice program and a string ensemble program, it runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Napa Christian Academy, 2201 Pine St., Napa.

Registration is due by June 1. For more information visit www.napavalleymusicassociates, call 707-322-8402 or email inf@napanvalley musicassociates.com.

'"In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild'

Guests are invited to wander through the grounds of Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen on May 21 and 22 while listening to classical music played by pianist Hunter Noack in the meadow of London's Beauty Ranch.

Founded in 2016, "In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild," is an outdoor concert series in which landscapes replace traditional concert halls. A nine-foot Steinway grand piano travels on a flatbed trailer to state and national parks, urban greenspaces, working ranches, farms, and historical sites for the concerts.

To meet the acoustical challenges, sound is transmitted to concert-goers via wireless headphones, which will carry the music throughout the meadow, the historic winery ruins and around the Londons’ cottage and barns.

The concerts are from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on both evenings. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the park and bring a picnic plus lawn chairs or blankets.

This performance is one of more than 55 concerts in the 2022 summer tour.

Ticket are $35 and are available at the "In a Landscape," profile page on Eventbrite. The park entry fee of $10 per vehicle (up to nine passengers) is not included.

For more information, visit www.inalandscape.org. For information on other upcoming events at the park, visit https://jacklondonpark.com/events.

Transcendence's summer season

Transcendence Theatre Company is performing "Let's Dance" through July 3, at Jack London State Historic Park. Tickets for this show and the entire 2022 season of shows are available at www.bestnightever.org

Under the direction of Luis Salgado, "Let's Dance," reimagines Broadway showstoppers with an infusion of Latin, jazz and modern movement. For the show, Salgado has assembled a cast of Broadway performers with whom he has worked for more than a decade.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $165 for individual shows with savings of 15% when you buy a subscription for the entire season. For tickets and more information, visit www.bestnightever.org or call the box office at 877-424-1414.

The 2022 season also includes, "Hooray for Hollywood," July 29 to Aug.14; the Gala on Sept. 9 to 18 at Jack London State Historic Park and Transcendence's Holiday Spectacular Dec. 2-11 at Hanna Boys Center.