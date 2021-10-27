Art Notes: A Grand Night returns in January

Here's joyful news for the new year: The Jarvis Conservatory in Napa has announced that, after a 22-month hiatus, they will relaunch "It's a Grand Night for Singing" (formerly "It's a Grand Night for Singers) on Jan. 1.

It will be the 25th season of the popular concert series, the longest-running show in Napa Valley, which invites Bay Area singers to perform excerpts from opera, musical theater, cabaret, and zarzuela — well-loved musical favorites as well as lesser-known works.

Established professionals, as well as aspiring singers, are invited to apply. Soloists and small vocal ensembles selected will rehearse with music director and pianist Frank Johnson and will receive a small honorarium.

Valley Players present 'Ladies’ Briefs'

Valley Players present "Ladies’ Briefs," 10 new short plays written by women from Oct. 28 to Nov. 14 at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center in Napa.

Performances begin on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m., followed by Friday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. It runs for the following two weekends, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., with a final performance on Nov. 14.

Get tickets at Valley Players or call 707-246-9662. See www.valley-players.com.