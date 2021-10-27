Art Notes: A Grand Night returns in January

Here's joyful news for the new year: The Jarvis Conservatory in Napa has announced that, after a 22-month hiatus, they will relaunch "It's a Grand Night for Singing" (formerly "It's a Grand Night for Singers) on Jan. 1.
It will be the 25th season of the popular concert series, the longest-running show in Napa Valley, which invites Bay Area singers to perform excerpts from opera, musical theater, cabaret, and zarzuela — well-loved musical favorites as well as lesser-known works.
Established professionals, as well as aspiring singers, are invited to apply. Soloists and small vocal ensembles selected will rehearse with music director and pianist Frank Johnson and will receive a small honorarium.
Valley Players present 'Ladies’ Briefs'
Valley Players present "Ladies’ Briefs," 10 new short plays written by women from Oct. 28 to Nov. 14 at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center in Napa.
Performances begin on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m., followed by Friday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. It runs for the following two weekends, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., with a final performance on Nov. 14.
Get tickets at Valley Players or call 707-246-9662. See www.valley-players.com.
"Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End" has its final performances on Oct. 30 and 31 at Lucky Penny. Reserve tickets at www.luckypennynapa.com or call 707-266-6305.
Upstage Napa Valley Playwright Festival
The first Upstage Napa Valley Playwright Festival continues at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena for two more weekends.
The schedule for Oct. 29, 30, 31 is:
• “Pushing Boulders,” by Karen Pinomaki, a spoof on a job interview that goes awry.
• “The Cabin,” by Alli Williams, a Steven King-like thriller about an isolated woman in a remote area during the pandemic.
• “Pictures Don’t Lie,” by Dianna Grayer, a conversation between two Black professionals about the storming of the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.
Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 each or $50 for three at www.upstagenapavalley.org.
Grace Episcopal Church is at 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena.
Get ready to 'Strut your Stuff'
E & M Presents announces “Strut Your Stuff,” an all free, all virtual performance competition for ages 5 thru 11 running thru Nov. 7. Kids are invited to make a 3 1/2-minute video of their original creations including dance, theater, music, poetry, comedy, and/or rap using their smartphones or iPads.
All uploaded entries will be judged by a panel of arts professionals, and the top three choices will be gifted iPad Minis.
Details in English and Spanish can be found at eandmpresents.org, along with tips for capturing the most dynamic presentation and easy-to-upload instructions. Questions can be answered at evywar@gmail.com or by calling 707-501-8567.