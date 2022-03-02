Art Notes: 'A Grand Night' returns March 5

Jarvis Conservatory presents "It's a Grand Night for Singing" on Saturday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

Music director and pianist, Frank Johnson will direct a roster of nine singers will offer a program including arias, duets and a trio from grand opera, operetta, and musical theater, art songs, a special focus on Beethoven's "Fidelio," and a tribute to American composer, Carlisle Floyd.

One of Santa Rosa's leading singers, Larissa Lorenz brings two magnificent arias to the program, while Mia Dalton, from Petaluma, will present a song by the early 20th century master of English art song, Roger Quilter.

Kristin Lund, Paige Patrick, Ross Halper, Don Hoffman, and Melody King will sing Beethoven, music from "Die Fledermaus", "Phantom of the Opera" and more. Marcelle Dronkers and Ron Dritz will perform numbers from "Merry Widow", by mid-century star Belgian singer/songwriter, Jacques Brel, and the "My Friends" duet from Sondheim's "Sweeney Todd."

Jarvis Conservatory's "It's a Grand Night for Singing" includes enjoying pre-concert and intermission music by celebrated accordionist, Sheri Mignano Crawford.

Tapas and wine at intermission are included for all patrons with the purchased ticket.

The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.

Napa Valley Writers presents radio journalist Gil Gross speaking about "Writing the Truth" on March 9, from 7-9 p.m., via Zoom.

When you write nonfiction, whether it is political or just what the posies in the backyard look like, you have to tell a story. "Everything has to be true," Gross says. "I'll look at how you do that, what the responsibility is to your readers or listeners, and how it can all go wrong, even with the best intentions, and why it so often does."

A journalist for more than four decades, Gross became the youngest anchorman in ABC News history at age 23. He went on to win a string of investigative and journalism awards for international reporting covering major events of our time from 9/11 to space launches to wars in the Middle East, including the war in Iraq. His coverage of Hurricane Katrina won him the national Edward R. Murrow award, though his most cherished awards have been for investigative reporting on the plight of mistreated children. He has been nominated again this year by CBS News.

Jeffrey Kingman will be March’s member reader.

To join the meeting register https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3trJxla0QRqOijlzcRYGMQ

The Fitzgeralds at NVC

The Fitzgeralds, featuring Ottawa Valley-based fiddling and step-dance siblings Tom, Kerry, and Julie Fitzgerald, perform at 1 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center.

The family-friendly show is a production of E&M Presents. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $12 for ages 12 and under.

For reservations and information, visit www.eandmpresents.org.