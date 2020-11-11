Art Notes: A new director for the Napa Valley Film Festival

Cinema Napa Valley, which presents the Napa Valley Film Festival, has named Michael Polenske as new CEO and creative director. Polenske, who assumes the role immediately, will be responsible for overseeing the creative direction of Cinema Napa Valley and the Napa Valley Film Festival.
Polenske is the creative director, chairman and founder of the ÆRENA Galleries & Gardens with locations in downtown Napa, St. Helena and Healdsburg, as well as the sculpture garden at Auberge du Soleil. He is the founder of Bespoke Collection composed of three wine projects: Blackbird Vineyards, ÆRENA Wines and Recuerdo Wines. Bespoke Collection has created private label wines for musicians such as The Foo Fighters, The Killers and Martina McBride, as well as global brands like Lyft, Morton’s Steakhouse and Salesforce.
In 2008, Polenske created Ma(i)sonry Napa Valley, which he sold to RH in 2014. Previously, he had a career in financial services and served as president and CEO of Chase Manhattan Bank & Trust Co., N.A., heading up the private banking business in the western U.S. Polenske is a founding board member of Festival Napa Valley.
The annual festival, canceled this year by the Covid-19 pandemic, will return Nov. 10-14, 2021.
Meanwhile, for this year, Cinema Napa Valley will present a “Dinner and a Movie” series on Nov. 12-14, showing three films that played at the festival in previous years with virtual appearances from the films’ filmmakers and stars.
The Mount View Hotel and Spa in Calistoga will host the in-person gatherings, featuring delicious cuisine from restaurant Veraison and wines from Napa Valley Film Festival’s Vintner Circle partners.
The films include “The Year of Spectacular Men” Nov. 12 with Lea Thompson, Madelyn Deutch, and Zoey Deutch participating, “Stage Mother” with Jacki Weaver on Nov. 13, and “Cold Book” on Nov. 14 with William Fichtner presenting.
Tickets are $150 for two people each evening and include the film, dinner and wine. Purchase tickets at www.napavalleyfilmfest.org.
In addition, Napa Valley Film Festival Alumni Streaming Series was also added to this year’s programming to provide programming throughout the year. The first Alumni Series runs Nov. 11–15, with six award-winning films from 2018-2019. These films include “Cold Brook,”” Lucky Grandma,” “The Year of Spectacular Men,” “Spare Room,” “Last Call” and “Stage Mother.” Tickets are available as a three-movie pack for $35 or an all-movie pass for $60. Additional details can be found at www.napavalleyfilmfest.org/attend/festival-alumni-series-2020/.
A special from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival
The Oregon Shakespeare Festival presents a livestream concert with Laura Benanti at 5 p.m (Pacific time) on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Benanti, the 2008 Tony-winning star of “Gypsy,” has also portrayed first lady Melania Trump on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
The show will be broadcast live in HD with professional sound mixing from The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan’s West Side. Tickets are $30, and proceeds support the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, which had to cancel its 2020 season because of the coronavirus.
After purchasing your tickets (which are on sale until one hour before the show), you’ll receive a link by email to attend the livestream performance, and you get an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing after the show airs.
For more information about this and other virtual shows, the festival is presenting visit www.osfashland.org/.
