Art Notes: A Rocktoberfest in Napa, new online shows and museums reopen

The festival has been producing online content and at-home experiences throughout 2020. Its most recent virtual concert, “One Night, Many Voices,” was viewed through international streaming partnerships by over 1 million households in more than 50 countries.

Roktoberfest Napa

"Oom pah pah” music will be playing as the Meritage Resort and Spa and Vista Collina Resort host Roktoberfest Napa on Sept. 25 -27 and Oct. 2–4. Taking place on The Lawn, the outdoor venue at Vista Collina Resort, it will include rock music on Saturday and Sunday, along with opportunities to sample German-style beers from six different outdoor bars and German-style food from Meritage’s gourmet food truck.

Roktoberfest Napa hours are noon to 6 p.m., with live rock music performances Saturdays and Sundays from 3 to 6 p.m. Kingsborough, a San Francisco-based rock n’ roll band, plays on Saturday, and The Department of Rock, a rock tribute band from Sacramento, performing on Sunday.

Roktoberfest Napa is free to enter and drink tickets will be available onsite. Attendees can purchase a beer stein with one drink ticket for $15, a beer stein with six drink tickets for $60 or a single drink ticket for $10.