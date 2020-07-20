Art Notes: A virtual author event,

Lowell Cohn in conversation with Mark Ibanez
Napa Bookmine in partnership with the Napa Library and St. Helena Library present a virtual event with author Lowell Cohn in conversation with KTVU sports director Mark Ibanez about Lowell's new book "Gloves Off" on Friday, July 24, from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 this will be a virtual event. Attendees must RSVP to attend. Email read@napabookmine.com.
It is free, athough a $5 donation of $5 is suggested to help cover costs. Click here to donate.
You can also help cover costs by ordering Lowell's book in advance at BookMine.
Former San Francisco Chronicle and Press Democrat columnist Lowell Cohn's book relates stories of sports including wild locker room conflicts, bizarre player interviews and heartfelt conversations with the heroes of the athletic world. Four decades inside the press box provide ample fodder for "Gloves Off," a collection of anecdotes and interactions that reveal Cohn’s insider perspective and unvarnished opinions on some of the sports world’s most well-known personalities, including Bill Walsh, Barry Bonds, Michael Jordan, Sugar Ray Robinson and Steve Young.
Sonoma Harvest Music Festival canceled for 2020
BottleRock Presents has announced the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival at B.R. Cohn has been canceled for 2020.
“Due to the pandemic and the County order to shelter in place, and pursuant to Sonoma County Code, we unfortunately are required to suspend the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival’s 2020 permit to protect public health and safety,” stated Tennis Wick, director, County of Sonoma Permit & Resource Management Department.
“While we’re disappointed that we aren’t able to share great music paired with Sonoma County’s terrific food, wine and hospitality this year, this is the right decision,” said Dave Graham, Partner, BottleRock Presents. “The health and safety of the community is our primary concern.”
Details on the 2021 festival will be announced at a later date.
Festival pass holders will receive a full refund in as little as 30 days. For more information please contact info@sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.
To keep up to date on additional details of the festival please visit www.sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.
'Lucy Liu' online
The Napa Valley Museum Yountville’s popular exhibition: “Lucy Liu: One of These Things Is Not Like The Others,” is now available as an online virtual tour. This exhibition of paintings and sculpture by the award-winning actress, artist and advocate opened in February but has been closed since mid-March, when the Museum shut down due to COVID.
The interactive 3D tour allows visitors to virtually walk through the gallery . By clicking on artworks and video, viewers can see the works up close, while videos of Liu in her studio provide insights into her artistic process and inspiration. A title wall video includes a message from Lucy welcoming visitors to the exhibition and explaining the meaning behind her works of art.
The virtual tour is a fundraiser to help the Museum reopen its galleries. Reopening is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 1, and the “Lucy Liu” exhibition will be extended in the Museum’s Main Gallery through September. To view the virtual tour, visitors are asked to make a donation of any amount; a suggested minimum is $5 (Regular admission was $15). The museum is raising funds to enable it to make improvements to the galleries in light of COVID. A “We Love Lucy!” campaign “roll call” on the website recognizes virtual tour visitors, who have donated to help the Museum reach its $10,000 goal. Creation of the tour was made possible by a grant from the Napa County Board of Supervisors and by the members and supporters of the museum.
Due to adult subject matter, the Museum recommends that virtual visitors under age 18 obtain the permission of a parent.
The museum is also offering a free virtual tour of its annual student-curated exhibition, “Not From Around Here,” on its website at www.napavalleymuseum.org.
For more information, call 707-944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit www.napavalleymuseum.org.
