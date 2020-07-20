Art Notes: A virtual author event,

The interactive 3D tour allows visitors to virtually walk through the gallery . By clicking on artworks and video, viewers can see the works up close, while videos of Liu in her studio provide insights into her artistic process and inspiration. A title wall video includes a message from Lucy welcoming visitors to the exhibition and explaining the meaning behind her works of art.

The virtual tour is a fundraiser to help the Museum reopen its galleries. Reopening is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 1, and the “Lucy Liu” exhibition will be extended in the Museum’s Main Gallery through September. To view the virtual tour, visitors are asked to make a donation of any amount; a suggested minimum is $5 (Regular admission was $15). The museum is raising funds to enable it to make improvements to the galleries in light of COVID. A “We Love Lucy!” campaign “roll call” on the website recognizes virtual tour visitors, who have donated to help the Museum reach its $10,000 goal. Creation of the tour was made possible by a grant from the Napa County Board of Supervisors and by the members and supporters of the museum.