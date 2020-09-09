Art Notes: Angwin artist's work heads to de Young

“West Cliff,” a painting by Angwin artist Carol Rosemond, has been chosen for the de Young Open, an upcoming exhibit of works from the nine Bay Area counties. (The last time there was an “open” exhibit at the de Young was in 1932) The exhibit is part of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco’s 125th anniversary celebration.
The call for artists was to be limited to 6,000, and each artist was allowed to enter two pieces. The museum reviewed 6,190 entries, which totaled 11,518 artworks, of which 881 pieces by 763 artists were chosen.
The show will include painting, drawing, print-making, digital art, photography, sculpture, fiber art and video, and will be hung “salon style,” meaning the paintings will be hung edge-to-edge and floor-to-ceiling.
Because of the current pandemic, the opening date for the show will depend on San Francisco Health Department regulations, although they are taking in the artwork now.
“I don’t know how many artists were accepted from Napa County, but however many, I am thrilled to be included among them,” Rosemond said.
Two other artists who have told the Register they are in the show are painter Peter Scaturro and photographer Shelley Hanan.
RAD seeks poets
The Rail Arts District (RAD) Napa and Napa Valley Writers invite poets to submit their qualifications and drafts of poetry in English or Spanish to be designed and painted in a large-scale mural format on a building in the city of Napa’s Rail Arts District as part of the public art project titled “Passages.”
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 15 at RAD.NVW@gmail.com. The application and additional details can be found at napavalleywriters.net.
RAD has commissioned dozens of artworks by visual artists. “Passages” introduces a new element: the written word. Three to five writers will be commissioned to write new work on the broad theme of passages to be installed on a more than 100-foot wall on a building located in the RAD. The chosen poets will be awarded a minimum of $500 for their work. Collaboration between a graphic designer and the author will transform words visually to a large scale and then painted on the wall by a professional billboard painter.
The project is sponsored by a grant from the Arts Council Napa Valley.
Napa Art Drive Pop Up
Napa Valley artists will hold am Art Drive Pop Up on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The entry fees collected will be split evenly between the Napa Food Bank and the Art Association Napa Valley.
To apply to participate, you must be a member of the Art Association by Sept. 15.
For more information, contact Frank Trozzo at fmtrozzo@gmail.com or 707-637-3766. The application is at artnv.org.
A Barbie Makeover
The Sonoma Community Center invites the public to participate in the annual Trashion Barbie Exhibit where Barbie, Ken, and other plastic dolls are saved from the landfills by transforming them into new works of art. Individuals, organizations and all ages and skill sets are welcome to submit.
Gently-used dolls of Barbie and friends as well as entry forms are now available for curbside pick-up from the back patio at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 East Napa St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday on a first-come, first-serve basis until they are gone. Participants may also submit their own dolls, if available.
The rules are simple: designers are asked to use only recycled objects, trash, or cast away materials to reinvent their doll into a one-of-a-kind artistic expression.
“It’s all about this creative waste management awareness that makes the Trashion events so fun,” said Eric Jackson, creative programs manager, “And because this year our events are now in the Fall, we can lean into the Holidays for even more inspiration.”
The finished works of doll art will be collected off of the center’s back patio from now until the final deadline of Friday, Oct. 9. Mail-in entries are also welcomed. Each submission should include an entry form and entry fee to be included in the upcoming “Barbie: Reclaimed & Reinvented” Online Exhibit and Silent Auction with a live virtual Gallery Opening Show on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m.
The Trashion Barbie Exhibit marks just the beginning of the center’s fundraising Trashion events scheduled for November, which includes the Nov. 21 online premier of the Trashion Fashion Runway Show.
For details and forms, visit TrashionFashionSonoma.org. All proceeds from the week of Trashion fundraising go toward the center’s educational programs.
Transcendence season finale online
Transcendence Theatre Company closes out its 2020 online season with its annual gala celebration and fundraiser Sept. 11 to 13.
The event will feature Broadway artists from the last eight years of shows including “The Tina Turner Musical,” “School of Rock,” “Avenue Q,” “Come From Away,” and “Frozen” on Broadway.
The schedule is:
Friday: 7 p.m. pre-show and 7:30 p.m. show
Saturday and Sunday:
Matinee at 1:30 p.m. pre-show and 2 p.m. show
Evening—7 p.m. pre-show and 7:30 p.m. show
All shows are offered free of charge, but donations are gratefully accepted and encouraged. For more information for how to view The Best Night Ever Online, visit www.bestnightever.org or call 877-424-1414.
