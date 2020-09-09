Art Notes: Angwin artist's work heads to de Young

The Sonoma Community Center invites the public to participate in the annual Trashion Barbie Exhibit where Barbie, Ken, and other plastic dolls are saved from the landfills by transforming them into new works of art. Individuals, organizations and all ages and skill sets are welcome to submit.

Gently-used dolls of Barbie and friends as well as entry forms are now available for curbside pick-up from the back patio at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 East Napa St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday on a first-come, first-serve basis until they are gone. Participants may also submit their own dolls, if available.

The rules are simple: designers are asked to use only recycled objects, trash, or cast away materials to reinvent their doll into a one-of-a-kind artistic expression.

“It’s all about this creative waste management awareness that makes the Trashion events so fun,” said Eric Jackson, creative programs manager, “And because this year our events are now in the Fall, we can lean into the Holidays for even more inspiration.”