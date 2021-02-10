Art Notes: Arts Council Napa Valley announces grants

We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The funding comes from the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation and the California Arts Council provides help for artists and small organizations to address the challenges introduced or made worse by the pandemic, economic downturn, and racial justice reckonings of 2020. ACNV has provided more than $100,000 to artists and small non-profit organizations to grow and deepen the impact of arts and culture for the Napa County community.