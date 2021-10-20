Art Notes: Arts Council Napa Valley opens Winter 2021 Community Fund applications

Arts Council Napa Valley has opened its winter 2021 round of Community Fund grants for individual artists, groups or small 501 c3 arts and culture organizations (with a budget of $100,000 or less) seeking funding to support a project for the community

The Community Fund grant application is a two-phase process, starting with the question: What project or program would you create with up to $5,000?

The video, audio, or text answer to this question and how it would benefit the community must be emailed to Crysta@ArtsCouncilNV.org by Oct. 29, 2021 for applicants to be considered for the second phase of the application process.

Limit video/audio to 2 to 3 minutes and your text answer to 750 words maximum. If you would prefer to call or meet virtually with Crysta, contact her at Crysta@ArtsCouncilNV.org, or call (707) 257-2117 ext. 1.

A free screening of 'Butter'

The Napa County Office of Education presents a free screening of "Butter," a film about bullying and the power of social media at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the District Auditorium at 2425 Jefferson St. Napa.

"Butter" tells the story of a lonely, obese teenager who announces online that he is going to eat himself to death and livestream his suicide.

To make a reservation, visit napacoe.org. and follow the "Butter" link. Masks are required.