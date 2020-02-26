Lucky Penny Productions received five nominations for the Excellence in Theatre Awards for 2019 from the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle, announced on Feb. 19.

Four actors from the June 2019 production of “Cabaret” were nominated, including Brian Watson (The Emcee) for Principal Actor in a Musical, Karen Pinomaki (Fraulein Schneider) for Featured Actress in a Musical, and Tim Setzer (Herr Schultz) and F. James Raasch (Ernst) each nominated for Featured Actor in a Musical. Choreographer Staci Arriaga was nominated for her work on “9 to 5: The Musical.”

Lucky Penny Productions has received 18 nominations from the critics circle over the past three seasons.

The awards will be presented at the group’s 44th annual Awards Gala on Monday, March 30 at the Victoria Theatre in San Francisco.

Now presenting its 11th season, Lucky Penny Productions was founded in 2009, and created a home in 2015 called the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center at 1758 Industrial Way in Napa. Tickets can be purchased at luckypennynapa.com or by calling 707-266-6305.

