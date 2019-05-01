Ca’ Momi restaurant and winery has formed a fundraising partnership with Puertas Abiertas, a Napa Valley family resource center connecting Latinos with social, economic and healthcare resources.
It kicks off on Friday, May 3, at Ca’ Momi’s twice-monthly dance celebration, La Noche Latina. Ca’Momi will donate all proceeds from ticket sales and specialty cocktails to Puertas Abiertas.
Local DJ Jose Miguel will provide the musical backdrop for the evening, beginning at 10 p.m. Giveaways and raffle items will raise additional funds for Puertas Abiertas.
Buy tickets at www.camomiosteria.com/live-music. Ca'Momi is at 1141 First St., Napa.