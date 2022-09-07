Art Notes: Coming up in Napa Valley

'How to Get Over Yourself and Write'

Barry Martin, managing director of Lucky Penny Productions and "Wine Country Live" producer and co-host on KVYN-FM, is guest speaker at the next meeting of Napa Valley Writers on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 7 to 9 p.m. at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa.

He will be speaking about "How to Get Over Yourself and Write."

Barry Martin was born and raised in the Ozarks. He studied theater in college, then began working in radio at age 21. He came to California in 1986 and has been heard on Napa Valley airwaves for 21 of the last 35 years, mostly as morning show host for either KVON-AM or KVYN-FM. He currently hosts Wine Country Live on KVYN 99.3 The Vine weekday mornings, and estimates he has presented around 20,000 hours of live radio.

Along the way he also served as public information officer for the Napa River Flood Control Project and community outreach coordinator for the city of Napa. In 2009 in the midst of the Great Recession, he co-founded with Taylor Bartolucci the local theater company Lucky Penny Productions, which survived that recession and (so far) has survived the pandemic.

He began writing in earnest in 2010 and his short play "The First Thirty Minutes" was selected for a festival at Actor's Theatre of Santa Cruz. In 2018 he finished a farce about the wine country called "The Tasting Room" and directed it for Lucky Penny, then wrote the book for "A Napa Valley Christmas Carol," which debuted in 2021 with a second run coming up in December 2022. He is working on the script for a new Christmas show for kids and families called "Saving Santa."

Barry has two adult children who were raised in Napa and graduated from local public schools, and is a grandpa four times over.

Lance Burris will be September’s member reader. Burris served as a naval intelligence officer in the Pacific and computer consultant in Europe. He has had a long career in land development. Since retiring to Napa in 2007, he has been a full-time writer and painter.

Meetings are open to the public. The cost is $5 for members, $7 for non-members. and free for students with ID. For more information, contact lenorehirsch@att.net or see napavalleywriters.online.

Two White Barn favorites return

Two Bay Area ensembles are slated to perform on Sept. 17 and 18 at the White Barn's new outdoor stage in St. Helena.

First up on Sept. 17 is Dirty Cello, followed on Sept. 18 by another White Barn favorite, Le Jazz Hot, returning for one show. Both performances begin at 4 p.m.

While neither group is new to White Barn audiences, this is the first time they will be performing on the White Barn's new stage. Crossover cellist Rebecca Roudman will lead Dirty Cello in its bluesy riffs while master guitarist Paul Mehling will accompany Le Jazz Hot Quartet, breathing new life into old standards.

The grounds of The White Barn will open at 3:30 and patrons are welcome to bring their own picnic. Chairs will be provided and there will be a limited number of small tables available on a first-come, first-served basis. As with all performances, complimentary refreshments will be offered during the intermission.

Tickets are available at www.thewhitebarn.org or by calling the White Barn box office at 707-987-8225.

To comply with state and county health recommendations, all patrons should be vaccinated. Though masks are not required outdoors, the White Barn encourages audience members to wear them while inside the Barn.

Art in the Library

Charlene Steen, an abstract acrylic and monotype artist, will be exhibiting her work during September at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St. in Napa.

A graduate in art from UCLA, she taught art and art history at California State University Long Beach, UCLA, and Van Nuys High School. She was also an art critic for Artforum Magazine and a number of newspapers. She has exhibited her work in venues throughout California.

The reception and art talk will be on Friday, Sept. 9, from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is required. Register at charlenesteen.eventbrite.com.

DJ Rotten Robbie and Meli Levi at Blue Note

Rob Doughty, aka Napa's DJ Rotten Robbie, will be spinning a mix of current and retro dance tunes at Blue Note Napa in a Locals Night show that will benefit LGBTQ Connection Napa on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Opening for him is Meli Levi. "She’s making waves in Sonoma and Napa counties right now," Doughty said. "She’ll be performing at JaM Cellars tasting room a couple times this year as well."

Doughty added, "I’ll probably play a few Olivia Newton-John tracks, since we lost her recently. I’ll play the new Britney Spears/Elton John collaboration that just came out (recently). Also some Madonna, since she just released an album of her 50 greatest dance tracks, titled 'Finally Enough Love.'"

It's $3 to $5 to reserve a seat. Levi performs at 6:30 p.m., and then the music will continue until 9 p.m. Donations will be collected for LGBTQ Connection Napa.

For reservations, visit www.bluenotenapa.com. For more information on LGBTQ Connection Napa, visit www.lgbtqconnection.org/en/homepage.

'La Traviata' at Jarvis

Jarvis Conservatory presents Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

It is a film version of Madrid's Teatro Real production, directed by David McVicar and conducted by Renato Palumbo with Ermonela Jaho as Violetta Valéry and Francesco Demuro as Alfredo Germont.

After its initial rejection, Verdi’s opera, which unfolded in a contemporary setting, became one of his most acclaimed works. Based on Alexandre Dumas’ "The Lady of the Camellias," it's the tragic story of a high-society courtesan in Paris, a world of luxury and frivolous pleasure that hides the stark cruelty of a social class for whom everything can be bought and sold.

Guitar music from around the globe

Napa Valley Music Associates presents “The New World of the Concert Guitar” on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at Churchill Manor, 485 Brown St., Napa.

The program features guitarist Yuri Liberzon performing music from his newly released CD on the Naxos label.

It includes music by contemporary composer Konstantin Vassiliev, whose music synthesizes several different styles including jazz, Russian folk and contemporary Western traditions. The album contains music written over a 22-year period with three works composed specifically for guitar soloist Yuri Liberzon.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, payable by cash or check to Napa Valley Music Associates, P.O. Box 213, Napa, CA 94559-0213.

To reserve a ticket or for more information, call 707-252-8671 or 707-322-8402, or email info@napavalleymusicassociates.org.