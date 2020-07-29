Art Notes: Connolly Ranch's Earth Night concert online

Local bands Sow Belly Trio & Mama Said will perform Connolly Ranch Education Center’s annual Earth Night Festival & Fundraiser virtual benefit concert on Saturday, Aug. 1, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A ticket for one household is $25 for the livestream concert from the farm. A YouTube link will be sent for direct access to the the Earth Night virtual concert. Purchase tickets at connollyranch.org/events/earth-night.
The line-up includes: 5:30 p.m., festival welcome; 5:35 to 6:30 p.m., Sow Belly Trio performs; 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., Barnyard Boogie Jam; 6:45 to 7:30 p.m., Mama Said performs.
Organizers are encouraging ticket holders to make nature-based festival wear, like fairy or dragon wings, nature crowns, ribbon sticks or natural-dyed T-shirts, before the show.
You can also dine and donate that evening with C Casa in Napa (myccasa.com/location/oxbow-public-market/) and Clif Family Winery’s Bruschetteria in St. Helena (cliffamily.com/visit/daily-food-truck-menu/). Both local, family-friendly establishments will donate 20% of all dinner tabs for guests who mention Connolly Ranch that evening at check-out. C Casa orders can be picked up at their Oxbow location or scheduled in advance and delivered via DoorDash. If you use DoorDash, make sure to call into C Casa before 7 p.m. that evening with your order number to ensure the 20% donation back to Connolly Ranch. The Bruschetteria closes at 6 p.m.
Art lessons online at Calistoga Art Center
Karen Lynn Ingalls wil lead an Abstract Landscape Painting Workshop on Zoom on four Saturdays — Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29 — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., plus a bonus follow-up session on Saturday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to noon.
She will cover eight different ways to create abstract landscape paintings, beginning with the one indispensable element of any landscape painting. Each day, you will learn two different approaches to creating an abstract landscape painting, with direct instruction on Zoom, so you can ask questions and share observations. The workshop includes time-lapse video demonstrations by the teacher, so you can see each process in action and learn applicable techniques. She will also at the work of historical and contemporary artists, to see the many different ways in which each approach can be taken.
This class is designed for both beginners (who have at least a little bit of painting experience) and more experienced painters.
The cost is $245 with an option to pay the fee in two installments if you sign up in July.
This workshop also helps support the Calistoga Art Center, currently closed to in-person classes, sustain itself until it can open.
Ingalls will also teach an online 12-week painting workshop on acrylic painting for intermediate and more experienced painters, beginning on Aug. 16., 2 to 5 p.m. It includes preliminary videos before the first meeting.
It will cover color and how to use it in your paintings, the elements of composition, and how to make them work effectively as you create your paintings; and the process of painting itself.
For more information or to register, visit calistogaartcenter.org.
