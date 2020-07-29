Art Notes: Connolly Ranch's Earth Night concert online

Art lessons online at Calistoga Art Center

Karen Lynn Ingalls wil lead an Abstract Landscape Painting Workshop on Zoom on four Saturdays — Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29 — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., plus a bonus follow-up session on Saturday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to noon.

She will cover eight different ways to create abstract landscape paintings, beginning with the one indispensable element of any landscape painting. Each day, you will learn two different approaches to creating an abstract landscape painting, with direct instruction on Zoom, so you can ask questions and share observations. The workshop includes time-lapse video demonstrations by the teacher, so you can see each process in action and learn applicable techniques. She will also at the work of historical and contemporary artists, to see the many different ways in which each approach can be taken.

This class is designed for both beginners (who have at least a little bit of painting experience) and more experienced painters.

The cost is $245 with an option to pay the fee in two installments if you sign up in July.

This workshop also helps support the Calistoga Art Center, currently closed to in-person classes, sustain itself until it can open.