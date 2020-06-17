Art Notes: Festival Napa Valley launches Novack Concerts for Kids

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the receipt of a $1.25 million pledge of support from Deborah and Kenneth Novack, Festival Napa Valley will launch of the year-round Novack Concerts for Kids series.

The first Novack Concert for Kids features noted classical musicians Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason performing along with their five talented siblings, ranging in age from 10 to 23 years old.

Working in isolation during the COVID-19 quarantine, the Kanneh-Masons recorded their performance from their home in Nottingham, England. The program debuted as a 15-minute concert the week of June 1 through the closed- circuit broadcast system of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital for an audience of hospital patients, parents, nurses, doctors, and staff. Additional showings will be available throughout the summer in Bay Area Boys & Girls Clubs and in schools starting this fall.

“The Festival’s commitment to making inspiring musical performances accessible to all did not stop when the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders began,” said Festival Napa Valley Director of Education & Engagement Lissa Gibbs. “Knowing that children, nurses, and doctors in the hospital setting would see their concert, the Kanneh-Mason family was overjoyed to share their music and collaborative spirit with audiences outside of the traditional concert hall.”