Art Notes: Grand Night for Singers will end

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jarvis Conservatory's long-running It's A Grand Night For Singers is ending because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richard B. Evans launched the monthly vocal music program 25 years ago with the support of William and Letitia Jarvis. Over the years, each month it presented a different group of singers, from opera professionals to aspiring high school students, who performed on stage at the Jarvis Conservatory, accompanied by Evans, a composer-pianist, music historian, and coach. They sang works from Broadway musicals, zarzuela, cabaret, opera and the Great American songbook.

Evans was named "Statewide Outstanding Professor of the Year" for 23-campus California State University System before retiring to dedicate himself to his work as a composer.

"The world is now in the midst of a pandemic and no one knows for certain how this will play out," he said. "We know only that, for the near future, health professionals are advising us not to gather or sing in enclosed spaces. Therefore, out of our genuine concern for the health and safety of our beloved and loyal audience as well as our valued vocalists and supportive Conservatory staff, the Jarvis Conservatory is ceasing presentation of It's A Grand Night For Singers."