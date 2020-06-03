Art Notes: Grand Night for Singers will end

Jarvis Conservatory's long-running It's A Grand Night For Singers is ending because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richard B. Evans launched the monthly vocal music program 25 years ago with the support of William and Letitia Jarvis. Over the years, each month it presented a different group of singers, from opera professionals to aspiring high school students, who performed on stage at the Jarvis Conservatory, accompanied by Evans, a composer-pianist, music historian, and coach. They sang works from Broadway musicals, zarzuela, cabaret, opera and the Great American songbook.
Evans was named "Statewide Outstanding Professor of the Year" for 23-campus California State University System before retiring to dedicate himself to his work as a composer.
"The world is now in the midst of a pandemic and no one knows for certain how this will play out," he said. "We know only that, for the near future, health professionals are advising us not to gather or sing in enclosed spaces. Therefore, out of our genuine concern for the health and safety of our beloved and loyal audience as well as our valued vocalists and supportive Conservatory staff, the Jarvis Conservatory is ceasing presentation of It's A Grand Night For Singers."
He extended his gratitude to William and Leticia Jarvis "for having envisioned and created their marvelous Conservatory 25 years ago. We shall miss, but always treasure, the many friendships - enthusiastic singers, dear and loyal audience members, Sheri Mignano and other talented musicians, and Jesse Petrick, general manager of the Conservatory - with which we have been blessed during my two-and-a-half decades of 'Grand Night.' Let us celebrate what we have enjoyed and thrilled to together."
BottleRock honors 'Blackout Tuesday'
In solidarity with the music industry’s "Blackout Tuesday", this week’s (re)LIVE BottleRock stream has been postponed. The OneRepublic, Michael Franti & Spearhead and Neon Trees lineup will be featured on Friday, June 12.
Organizers had called on members of the music industry to “not conduct business as usual” on June 2, and instead spend time reflecting on how to support the black community in light of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
After the postponement of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, organizers of the event launched a weekly virtual entertainment series, available by subscription to support the Napa Valley Food Bank and Crew Nation.
More information is available at bottlerocknapavalley.com.
Napa Valley Writers meet on Zoom
Napa Valley Writers will meet on Wednesday, June 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Zoom. The link is us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lBr2ISEsSiuzmLe7GIYxCg. The cost is $5, free for students with ID.
The guest speaker is Matthew Félix who will discuss online marketing for authors. Félix is an author, podcast producer and host, and online marketing consultant for writers.
Four years ago, Félix didn’t have — or even want — an online presence: no website, no Facebook page, no Amazon profile. As he self-published his first book, he knew that had to change. So he began an ongoing exploration of and experimentation with the many approaches, platforms, tools, and services available for online marketing for writers. His work immediately paid off. His first book, "With Open Arms," was an Amazon #1 Hot New Release.
In his Online Marketing for Writers presentation, Felix will provide an overview of each of the components that comprise his own marketing strategies, as well as those that he uses with clients.
Felix will discuss essential principals and often overlooked considerations for developing a successful online marketing strategy, regardless of the media used. He will also address common questions and share some frequently underused techniques for authors to make the most of their online presence, from websites to social media to Amazon and more.
Visit his website at matthewfelix.com.
Member reader will be Gary Orton.
Napa Valley Writers will also host a virtual workshop, Writing a Column with Kevin Fisher-Paulson, on June 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $25. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SFmUlWUURr-eifWQoRmC0g.
Fisher-Paulson writes a weekly column for the San Francisco Chronicle, the Voice of the West.
