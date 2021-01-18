Art Notes: Music and books online

Copperfield's Books presents the only virtual visit in the U.S. for the new Young Readers Edition of Edward Snowden’s book, "Permanent Record" on Tuesday, Feb 9, at 7 p.m.

Snowden will be discussing his book with author Cory Doctorow, followed by a short Q&A.

Snowdon is an American whistleblower who leaked classified information from the National Security Agency in 2013 when he was a CIA employee and subcontractor. He poses these questions: If you were convinced it was the right thing to do, how far would you go to inform your country and fellow citizens? Would you follow your conscience? And what would you be willing to give up?

Questions for Doctorow and Snowden can be submitted through Eventbrite during ticket purchase. They will select some to answer during the event if time allows.

Tickets are $20 each and include "Permanent Record." Copperfield's is also offering an option with Doctorow’s young adult fiction title, "Little Brother." Ticket delivery is digital, since this is a Zoom event.

To have the books delivered, the cost is $23 plus tax for a ticket plus Snowdon's book or $38 plus tax for a ticket and both books. Save 10% by picking the books up at a Copperfield's store, including the ones in Napa and Calistoga.