Art Notes: Music and books online

'A Woman of No Importance'
London journalist and biographer Sonia Purnell is the featured author for the 2021 Authors Forum, an online event on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m., hosted by the American Association of University Women
Purnell is the author of "A Woman of No Importance, The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win WWII." She also wrote, "Clementine, The Story of Mrs. Winston Churchill."
She will be interviewed by Julia Flynn Siler, the author of "The White Devils Daughters, The Women Who Fought Slavery in San Francisco Chinatown," and "Lost Kingdom, Hawaii's Last Queen, the Sugar Kings, and America's First Imperial Adventure."
Tickets are $40. All proceeds benefit local scholarships offered by the Napa County AAUW Scholarship Foundation. Buy tickets through Eventbrite at bit.ly/AuthorsForum2021 or by going to Eventbrite.com and searching for the Napa Authors Forum 2021.
Zoom invitations will be sent out to all attendees of the Forum. Books are available for purchase from Napa Bookmine. Please mention the AAUW Authors Forum as a portion of the sales will be donated to our Scholarship Foundation.
A conversation with Edward Snowden
Copperfield's Books presents the only virtual visit in the U.S. for the new Young Readers Edition of Edward Snowden’s book, "Permanent Record" on Tuesday, Feb 9, at 7 p.m.
Snowden will be discussing his book with author Cory Doctorow, followed by a short Q&A.
Snowdon is an American whistleblower who leaked classified information from the National Security Agency in 2013 when he was a CIA employee and subcontractor. He poses these questions: If you were convinced it was the right thing to do, how far would you go to inform your country and fellow citizens? Would you follow your conscience? And what would you be willing to give up?
Questions for Doctorow and Snowden can be submitted through Eventbrite during ticket purchase. They will select some to answer during the event if time allows.
Tickets are $20 each and include "Permanent Record." Copperfield's is also offering an option with Doctorow’s young adult fiction title, "Little Brother." Ticket delivery is digital, since this is a Zoom event.
To have the books delivered, the cost is $23 plus tax for a ticket plus Snowdon's book or $38 plus tax for a ticket and both books. Save 10% by picking the books up at a Copperfield's store, including the ones in Napa and Calistoga.
If you would like to donate your copy of "Permanent Record" to a local high school, indicate this during your ticket purchase.
Order tickets at copperfieldsbooks.com.
Most Mozart — virtually
Napa Valley Music Associates presents their first virtual concert, celebrating the 26th annual "Mostly Mozart in Napa Valley" on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 2:30 p.m. Napa Valley Music Associates will also be celebrating their 30th anniversary.
Featured guest artists include Emily Thebaut, lyric mezzo-soprano; Dr. Christina Howell, soprano; George England, guitarist and Aaron Petit, pianist.
Emily Thebaut has performed on many occasions for Napa Valley Music Associates. She is in the last year of her doctoral program in vocal arts at the University of Southern California and is co-founder of a new, non-profit opera company, New Opera West, in Los Angeles.
Dr. Christina Howell, director of Vocal Studies at Napa Valley College, was a featured soloist on last year's "Mostly Mozart in Napa Valley."
This will be the debut performance for both George England and Aaron Petit. England is the newly appointed guitar instructor at Napa Valley College. Petit, a pianist and composer who graduated magna cum laude from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, has won eight piano competitions in the U.S.
This free, virtual concert, presented as a youtube premiere, will include works by Mozart, Schubert, Bach and Beethoven. To RSVP for this event, email info@napavalleymusicassociates.org. The official performance link will be emailed to you a few days before the concert.
Donations will be accepted to support Napa Valley Music Associates, upcoming programs and artists. A suggested donation is $25.
Tax-deductible donations can be made at napavalleymusicassociates.org or checks may be mailed to NVMA - P.O. Box 213, Napa, CA 94559-0213.
NVFF Call for Entries
The Napa Valley Film Festival (NVFF) taking place Nov. 10-14, is accepting film submissions for its 10th annual event.
NVFF showcases independent filmmaking, accompanied by Napa Valley food, wine and hospitality. Visiting filmmakers interact with audiences at screenings and events including industry panels, culinary demonstrations, wine-tastings and festival parties.
NVFF programmers will select up to 90 independent films of any genre to be screened alongside sneak peeks of studio releases and award season contenders.
A Culinary Cinema category of both shorts and features focuses on topics such as the culinary arts, viticulture, or mixology.
Feature-length films (50 minutes or longer) can be submitted in one of the following sections: Narrative or Documentary Features Competition (U.S. productions only), Verge (foreign and domestic productions) or Special Presentations and Culinary Cinema (foreign and domestic productions).
Short films (narrative and documentary, under 30 minutes) are curated in content-centric collections. Separate juries present awards for Best Narrative Short and Best Documentary Short.
The 16-18 films in NVFF’s U.S. Narrative and Documentary Feature Competition categories (approximately eight in each section) vie for the titles of Best Narrative Feature and Best Documentary Feature. Both of these awards accompany a $10,000 cash prize. The films’ directors also participate in NVFF’s artists-in-residence program.
Filmmakers can submit projects through FilmFreeway. The early bird deadline with discounted entry fees, is Feb. 18, the regular deadline is March 26 and the late deadline on April 23. The final opportunity to submit a film is June 4. For more information on how to submit, visit www.napavalleyfilmfest.org.
