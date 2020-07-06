Art Notes: Music in the Vineyards in 2020 -virtually

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Music in the Vineyards presents a virtual festival

Music in the Vineyards will present its chamber music festival online this year, with concerts from Aug. 5 to 31.

“MITV@Home” will feature free access to performances from musicians from around the world, while providing them with much-needed compensation.

The presentations, a mix of self-recorded performances, stories and interviews, will be streamed on the same dates and times as the scheduled August concerts.

Artistic directors Michael and Daria Tedeschi Adams will host each concert from winery venues with conversations about the music, the musicians and the wine. Most concerts will include conversations with the venue’s winemaker, along with an opportunity to buy discounted wine in advance to enjoy during the concert.

MITV@Home will feature four string quartets, including the Pacifica and Escher Quartets, as well as debuts by the Thalea Quartet and the Maxwell Quartet from Scotland, all in videos of recent performances.

Other participating musicians include violinist Axel Strauss, pianist Wei-Yi Yang, violist Masumi Per Rostad and Bay Area musicians, cellist Tanya Tomkins and pianist Eric Zivian.