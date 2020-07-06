Art Notes: Music in the Vineyards in 2020 -virtually

Music in the Vineyards presents a virtual festival
Music in the Vineyards will present its chamber music festival online this year, with concerts from Aug. 5 to 31.
“MITV@Home” will feature free access to performances from musicians from around the world, while providing them with much-needed compensation.
The presentations, a mix of self-recorded performances, stories and interviews, will be streamed on the same dates and times as the scheduled August concerts.
Artistic directors Michael and Daria Tedeschi Adams will host each concert from winery venues with conversations about the music, the musicians and the wine. Most concerts will include conversations with the venue’s winemaker, along with an opportunity to buy discounted wine in advance to enjoy during the concert.
MITV@Home will feature four string quartets, including the Pacifica and Escher Quartets, as well as debuts by the Thalea Quartet and the Maxwell Quartet from Scotland, all in videos of recent performances.
Other participating musicians include violinist Axel Strauss, pianist Wei-Yi Yang, violist Masumi Per Rostad and Bay Area musicians, cellist Tanya Tomkins and pianist Eric Zivian.
The festival will also present a recital by long-time collaborators Michael Brown, piano, and Nick Canellakis, cello, performed in New York.
Additional festival content will include pianist and composer John Novacek’s illustrated musical talk on “The History of Ragtime,” which delves into the riches of that uniquely American style.
Continuing in its mission to provide music education to the young and access to music for people of all ages, MITV will be presenting special programming, made possible by the Apprentice String Quartet program, geared for children and retirement communities in the Napa Valley.
Links will be distributed to outreach partners and will be available online for general viewing. Donations will be accepted to help provide funding for the participating artists during COVID-19.
The three winners of the recent Solo Instrumental Competition, which took place online this year, have also made performance videos for the festival.
For more information and to access MITV@Home, visit www.musicinthevineyards.org, call 707-258-5559 or e-mail info@musicinthevineyards.org.
St. Helena’s drive-in movies
The Cameo Cinema has created a modern drive-in movie theater with a grant from the city of St. Helena and support from Chamber of Commerce and the Cameo Cinema Foundation..
All shows will be offered free of charge, but donations are accepted and encouraged. For more information for how to view The Best Night Ever Online, visit www.bestnightever.org or call 877-424-1414.
The drive-in features a state-of-the-art, 30-foot outdoor screen with 4K digital projection. Only 45 tickets (cars) will be sold per show.
This week’s films are “Palm Springs” on July 9 and “Jumanji: The Next Level” on July 10.
Tickets are $30 per car or $35 per car with a jumbo popcorn, and you must buy tickets in advance on the website www.cameocinema.com.
The drive-in theater is in the rear south parking lot of Gott’s Roadside, 933 Main St. (Highway 29) St. Helena. Enter from Charter Oak.
The lot opens at 8 p.m. Movies start at 8:45 p.m.
Transcendence Theatre Company’s 2020 Virtual Season begins
Transcendence Theatre Company, the award-winning, Sonoma County based theater company, will open their 2020 virtual season with ‘Don’t Stop Believin’, on July 10-12, and 17-19, and will be offered on the Transcendence Theatre Company website through the online platform Vimeo. The 2020 virtual season, titled Best Night Ever Online, is a compilation of performances from Transcendence’s last eight years of show footage, featuring Broadway and musical theater artists.
Times are Fridays at 7 p.m. pre-show and 7:30 p.m show. On Saturday and Sundays matinee are 1:30 p.m. pre-show and 2 p.m. show and evening performances are 7 p.m. pre-show and 7:30 show.
Due to the restrictions on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, Transcendence Theatre Company made the decision to cancel their 2020 live season at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, California, and will instead present “The Best Night Ever Online”, July 10 through Sept. 13.
Some featured songs in ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ include “All that Jazz” from “Chicago”; “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from “Carouse”l; “I Am Changing” from “Dreamgirls” and “My Shot” from “Hamilton.”
All shows are offered free of charge, but donations are accepted. For more information for how to view The Best Night Ever Online, visit www.bestnightever.org or call 877-424-1414.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!