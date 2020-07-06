Art Notes: Music in the Vineyards in 2020

Additional festival content will include pianist and composer John Novacek’s illustrated musical talk on “The History of Ragtime” which delves into the riches of that uniquely American style.

Continuing in its mission to provide music education to the young and access to music for people of all ages, MITV will be presenting special programming, made possible by the Apprentice String Quartet program, geared for children and retirement communities in the Napa Valley.

Links will be distributed to outreach partners and will be available online for general viewing. Donations will be accepted to help provide funding for the participating artists during COVID-19.

The three winners of the recent Solo Instrumental Competition, which took place online this year, have also made performance videos for the festival.

For more information and to access MITV@Home, visit www.musicinthevineyards.org, call 707-258-5559 or e-mail info@musicinthevineyards.org.

St. Helena's drive-in movies

The Cameo Cinema has created a modern drive-in movie theater with a grant from the City of St. Helena and the support of the