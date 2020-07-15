Art Notes: News and Notes on the Arts in Napa Valley

Cancellations at Lucky Penny

Lucky Penny Productions has had to cancel some upcoming events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Summer theater camps for youth set for July have been cancelled. Online performing arts classes from the Napa Academy of Performing Arts (N.A.P.A.) will continue. Learn more and register at www.luckypennyacademy.com.

A summer production of “Always…Patsy Cline” set for Aug. 7-16 has also been cancelled.

“We had hoped that by this time we would be able to teach and make theatre again,” said artistic director Taylor Bartolucci. “But with an increased number of cases in Napa County we can’t be confident of 100% safety for students, patrons, volunteers and performers. Cancellations are disappointing but we have to keep the health and safety of the local community as our first priority.”

The Lucky Penny Community Arts Center has been shut down since March 12, causing the postponement of one production and the cancellation of three productions, and the cancellation of classes and camps in the Napa Academy of Performing Arts.

Those who have purchased tickets for “Always…Patsy Cline” will be contacted.