Art Notes: News and Notes on the Arts in Napa Valley

‘The Incorrect Museum: Vignettes from the di Rosa Collection’
The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art will reopen with a new exhibition on Jan. 23, 2021. “The Incorrect Museum: Vignettes from the di Rosa Collection,” runs through July 25.
Drawing on the institution’s extensive collection, the exhibition will present a series of vignettes exploring regional movements ranging from Funk and Nut art to Northern California conceptualism.
The exhibition will invite visitors to step into stories that illustrate the Bay Area’s distinctive artistic legacy. Vignettes will include an invitation to have a beer with Tom Marioni in his Museum of Conceptual Art, take a peek into Peter Voulkos’ pot palace or join William Wiley in his Dude Ranch Dada studio.
Visitors will explore the collaborative networks connecting these artists to figures like Robert Arneson, Roy De Forest, Viola Frey, Lynn Hershman Leeson and Paul Kos, providing a fresh look at the uniquely funky attitude permeating Northern California art.
Paired with The Incorrect Museum: Vignettes from the di Rosa Collection will be an active roster of public programs both on and off campus. These will include di Rosa’s signature programs for family and community, tours for school-age children and the general public, and an ongoing series of artist’s conversations to explore ideas presented within the exhibition.
Cancellations at Lucky Penny
Lucky Penny Productions has had to cancel some upcoming events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Summer theater camps for youth set for July have been cancelled. Online performing arts classes from the Napa Academy of Performing Arts (N.A.P.A.) will continue. Learn more and register at www.luckypennyacademy.com.
A summer production of “Always…Patsy Cline” set for Aug. 7-16 has also been cancelled.
“We had hoped that by this time we would be able to teach and make theatre again,” said artistic director Taylor Bartolucci. “But with an increased number of cases in Napa County we can’t be confident of 100% safety for students, patrons, volunteers and performers. Cancellations are disappointing but we have to keep the health and safety of the local community as our first priority.”
The Lucky Penny Community Arts Center has been shut down since March 12, causing the postponement of one production and the cancellation of three productions, and the cancellation of classes and camps in the Napa Academy of Performing Arts.
Those who have purchased tickets for “Always…Patsy Cline” will be contacted.
Donations to the company’s Pandemic Survival Fund are welcome. An online donation can be made at luckypennynapa.com. Contact Lucky Penny by email to info@luckypennynapa.com or call 707-266-6305.
Live on the Lawn
Meritage Resort at Spa and Vista Collina Resort’s Live on the Lawn Series, takes place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4-8 p.m. with “Live at Five” music performances 5-7 p.m.
Live on the Lawn runs through Labor Day, and takes place on the spacious outdoor venue adjacent to Vista Collina Resort. Upcoming performances include:
— July 17: Greg Sutton;
— July 18: The Five Ten;
— July 19: Drew Harrison;
— July 25: Jinx Jones;
— July 26: Rose Winters
— July 31: David Correa Trio
For more information, visit meritagecollection.com/meritage-resort/special-events/live-on-the-lawn.
Young Actors’ Virtual Summer Camp
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young Actors’ Theatre Camp, held in the Santa Cruz mountains, has gone virtual. Featuring more than 100 experts from stage and screen, Young Actors’ Theatre Camp gives students ages 8–18 classes from vocal technique, acting, and dancing to on-camera acting technique, costume design, and improvisation. In addition, more than 75 master classes are available. Classes run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. now through Aug. 14. For additional information or to register, visit campyatc.com or call (925) 858-3548.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!