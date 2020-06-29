Art Notes: News from Napa Valley

Oxbow Riverstage concerts postponed
The Oxbow Riverstage summer concerts for 2020 have been rescheduled for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scheduled performers will include Rodrigo y Gabriela, John Fogerty, Brett Eldredge and Widespread Panic. For more information for the 2021 concerts, visit oxbowriverstage.com.
Support Napa Valley Music Associates
Since 1990, Marcia Battat has led Napa Valley Music Associates, a 501 c (3) tax-exempt, public charitable corporation that provides lessons, summer camps, master classes, workshops and concerts for Napa Valley residents.
Students have performed at wineries, churches and retirement homes as well as in concert halls throughout the valley.
Like all arts organizations struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, they could use some help. Make donations, via check, to Napa Valley Music Associates, P.O. Box 213, Napa, CA 94559.
Explore 'Lucy Liu' at home
The Napa Valley Museum is presenting its exhibition “Lucy Liu: One Of These Things Is Not Like The Others” online.
The museum is currently closed, but is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Aug. 1, with the Liu exhibition running through September. Meanwhile, you can stroll through the gallery virtually, click on artworks and video and learn about Liu and her work.
An accomplished artist whose work was recently exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore, Liu has created a collection that includes large-scale paintings, mixed media works and wood sculptures.
To view the virtual tour, make a donation of any amount – a suggested minimum is $5 – to support the exhibition at napavalleymuseum.org.
Also online is “Not From Around Here,” the museum’s fourth annual student-curated exhibition at napavalleymuseum.org.
'This Blessed Plot' from Napa Shakes
NapaShakes’ first short film, "This Blessed Plot," starring the people and places of Napa Valley is now streaming free at www.napashakes.org/film.
In William Shakespeare's "Richard III," John of Gaunt speaks of "This blessed plot, this earth, this realm, this England." NapaShakes adapts the quote to "this Napa Valley," as a mysterious redhead encounters a number of locals speaking lines from Shakespeare.
The sound technician for the project is Annika Lindroos. The film is written and directed by James Forbes.
Play the Prologue in 'Romeo and Juliet'
Shakespeare Napa Valley invites the people of Napa County to submit videos performing the prologue from William Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet."
Videos will be included in a montage featured in the virtual production of "Romeo and Juliet" by Shakespeare Napa Valley Student Company on July 16. It will be directed by Jennifer King with The Streaming Theatre. Submit to shakespearenapavalley.org by July 1.
