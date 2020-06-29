Art Notes: News from Napa Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oxbow Riverstage concerts postponed

The Oxbow Riverstage summer concerts for 2020 have been rescheduled for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scheduled performers will include Rodrigo y Gabriela, John Fogerty, Brett Eldredge and Widespread Panic. For more information for the 2021 concerts, visit oxbowriverstage.com.

Support Napa Valley Music Associates

Since 1990, Marcia Battat has led Napa Valley Music Associates, a 501 c (3) tax-exempt, public charitable corporation that provides lessons, summer camps, master classes, workshops and concerts for Napa Valley residents.

Students have performed at wineries, churches and retirement homes as well as in concert halls throughout the valley.

Like all arts organizations struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, they could use some help. Make donations, via check, to Napa Valley Music Associates, P.O. Box 213, Napa, CA 94559.

Explore 'Lucy Liu' at home

The Napa Valley Museum is presenting its exhibition “Lucy Liu: One Of These Things Is Not Like The Others” online.