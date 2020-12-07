Art Notes: News from the Napa (and Santa Rosa) community

Harvest of Gratitude draws millions

Festival Napa Valley's online production, "Harvest of Gratitude," drew an audience of 3 million from around the world on Dec. 5.

The concert, filmed at locations throughout Napa Valley, celebrated resilience "in a year like no other" and the power of music "to unite and to heal."

It included performances by pianist Audrey Vardanega, the Friction String Quartet, vocalists Kelley O’Connor and Nicholas Phan, traditional Mexican roots folk ensemble Los Cenzontles, Jookin’ dancer Ron “Prime Tyme” Myles, cellist Starla Breshears, and chanteuse and harpist Lucinda Belle, along with a remote vocal ensemble of Napa County high school choristers.

If you missed it, the festival will be making the program available as a gift to the community for the holidays from Dec. 15 to Jan. 4. Meanwhile, we've attached the trailer for the show.

Call for 2021 Napa County Poet Laureate

Arts Council Napa Valley in partnership with the Napa County Library is accepting applications for Napa County’s Poet Laureate. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Jan. 15.