Art Notes: News from the Napa (and Santa Rosa) community

Harvest of Gratitude draws millions
Festival Napa Valley's online production, "Harvest of Gratitude," drew an audience of 3 million from around the world on Dec. 5.
The concert, filmed at locations throughout Napa Valley, celebrated resilience "in a year like no other" and the power of music "to unite and to heal."
It included performances by pianist Audrey Vardanega, the Friction String Quartet, vocalists Kelley O’Connor and Nicholas Phan, traditional Mexican roots folk ensemble Los Cenzontles, Jookin’ dancer Ron “Prime Tyme” Myles, cellist Starla Breshears, and chanteuse and harpist Lucinda Belle, along with a remote vocal ensemble of Napa County high school choristers.
If you missed it, the festival will be making the program available as a gift to the community for the holidays from Dec. 15 to Jan. 4. Meanwhile, we've attached the trailer for the show.
Call for 2021 Napa County Poet Laureate
Arts Council Napa Valley in partnership with the Napa County Library is accepting applications for Napa County’s Poet Laureate. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Jan. 15.
As an ambassador for poetry, the Napa County Poet Laureate is expected to promote citizens’ awareness of poetry, including spoken word, as well as heighten their appreciation of the art form. The poet laureate will strive to forge a meaningful connection with the community, undertaking projects that make poetry more available and more accessible to people in their everyday lives. During the poet laureate’s two-year appointment, they will be expected to present at selected public gatherings, initiate a dialogue between poets and the community, and inspire others in their writing, performance and personal expression.
Napa County’s poet laureate is an honorary volunteer position appointed by the Napa County Board of Supervisors for a two-year term.
The most recent poet laureate, Jeremy Benson, served from 2017 to 2020, ending his second term early due to his relocation out of Napa County. Benson served with immagination and flair; from his regular office hours in the county libraries to his wallking poetry tours, Benson provided unique entry points for our residents to explore the written word. The next poet laureate term begins in February 2021.
The Napa County Library and Arts Council will facilitate the selection. The final appointment and announcement of the poet laureate rests with the Napa County Board of Supervisors.
Nomination forms and guidelines are available on Arts Council Napa Valley website, artscouncilnapavalley.org. For questions contact Crysta Tim at (707) 257-2117 ext.1 or via Crysta@artscouncilnv.org.
A virtual 'Messiah'
This holiday season the Santa Rosa Symphony League will deliver its annual Handel’s Sing-Along Messiah via internet on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. on YouTube @ Santa Rosa Symphony League
Dan Earl conduscts a retrospective of 40 years of the Redwood Empire Sing-Along Messiah with more than 100 voices.
This production is a holiday gift from the Santa Rosa Symphony League, but donations are gratefully accepted at www.srsymphonyleague.org/donate.html. Donations will benefit Santa Rosa Symphony Institute for Music Education that gives the gift of music annually to more than 30,000 youngsters in Sonoma County.
Auditions for 'A Chorus Line'
Napa Valley College (NVC) Performing Arts is accepting audition videos for its spring online production, “A Chorus Line.” The deadline to submit audition videos is Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 11:59 p.m.
The production will be live-streamed on Friday, March 19, 2021 and co-directed by Jennifer King, NVC Theater Arts professor and artistic director, and Olivia Cowell, NVC Theater Arts adjunct instructor, with musical direction by Dr. Christina Howell, NVC Music Department music instructor. Virtual rehearsals will begin on Jan. 20.
“A Chorus Line” is the story of 17 Broadway performers auditioning for spots on a chorus line of a new Broadway musical. Zach, the director, seeks to understand each dancer through a series of questions that reveal the lives of the performers as they describe the events that shaped their decisions to become dancers.
To submit an audition video, prepare no more than a one-minute excerpt of a musical theater song that showcases vocal range and personality. Send video link to MHamilton@napavalley.edu.
The casting team is seeking performers who can bring 17 different people to life through acting and song. As this is an online production, the focus will be on singing and acting, with dancing taking a less prominent role.
For more information, visit PerformingArtsNapaValley.org.
Actors of all ethnicities and gender identities over the age of 16 are encouraged to audition. All roles are available. For a complete list of roles, please see below.
Arts Council Napa Valley opens winter grant applications
For artists and small 501 c3 arts and culture organizations seeking ways to adapt their work to the current climate, Arts Council Napa Valley is opening two grant applications this winter, Adaptation and CARES grants.
ACNV’s Adaptation Grants will provide funds for individual artists and small organizations (budget of $100,000 or less) to address the challenges introduced or made worse by the pandemic, economic downturn and racial justice reckonings of 2020. The purpose is to ensure that these artists and organizations have the support they need to both survive and develop thoughtful and imaginative plans to adapt their operations and work in dramatically changed and changing circumstances.
The Adaptation grant application is a two-step process, starting with the question: If receiving Adaptation funds, how would you adapt? This question must be answered and emailed to Crysta@ArtsCouncilNV.org by Dec.18, for applicants to be considered for the second step of the application process, which will last from Dec. 21, to Jan. 8, at 5. p.m.
ACNV’s CARES Grants will provide funds to support and serve Napa County's Latinx community. Eligible organizations must be arts and culture organizations led by and serving Napa County Latinx communities who have been disproportionately affected by COVID 19.
CARES Grant applications will be accepted until Jan. 8, at 5 p.m.
Information in Spanish and English on the grant guidelines and applications can be found on the website, ArtsCouncilNV.org. If you have any questions, contact Crysta at Crysta@ArtsCouncilNV.org, or call 707-257-2117 ext. 1.
