Art Notes: News from the Napa Community

For more information, including a glimpse at the art from each of the featured artists, visit www.artsipstroll.com. Follow Yountville Arts on Facebook and Yvillearts on Instagram.

The ART, SIP & STROLL event is presented by Yountville Arts and the Town of Yountville and is sponsored in part by the Yountville Chamber of Commerce and the Yountville Tourism Improvement District.

*All current COVID-19 guidelines will be adhered to. Guests are asked to come prepared with a mask to be worn unless seated while eating or drinking and to social distance during this outdoor event. Event plans and format may be changed to adhere to current COVID-19 guidelines. For the most up-to-date information visit www.artsipstroll.com.

An Unbottled concert

The second annual Unbottled Virtual Concert on Friday, June 18, 7 to 9:30 p.m. will feature a guest appearance by singer/rapper/activist Michael Franti, who will join a lineup of nationally recognized inspirational singers including Gary Lynn Floyd, Karen Drucker, Lisa Ferraro and Natalia Zukerman (SeekHer), Shauna Marshall, among others.