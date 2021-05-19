 Skip to main content
Art Notes: News from the Napa Community

Art Notes: News from the Napa Community

Yountville Art, Sip & Stroll

Sculptor Lorenzo Mills was one of the artists whose work appeared in the Yountville Art, Sip & Stroll exhibition in 2015. The event will return live for 2021 on June 12. 

Yountville ART, SIP & STROLL

Yountville Arts presents the 9th annual ART, SIP & STROLL, a free open-air event featuring more than 50 artists, a well as food and wine tastings. 

Renowned French-American artist Guy Buffet is the featured artist for this year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., one of the first live events of the year in the Napa Valley.

Buffet created the original watercolor painting seen on the 2021 event poster and will participate in a three-month-long exhibit at The Gallery at the Yountville Community Center featuring many of his original paintings. Buffet will be on hand at ART, SIP & STROLL and later make personal appearances during the run of his gallery show.

 50 artists, as well as the new ART, SIP & STROLL Tasting Pavilions and live music, await attendees.

Guests can purchase an “ART, SIP & STROLL” tasting package for $35/pp and enjoy wine tastings from numerous Napa Valley wineries and tasting rooms in one of the new ART, SIP & STROLL Tasting Pavilions. The $35 package includes a go-vino glass, four wine tasting tokens, and a signed Guy Buffet Event poster.

Pre-sale tasting packages can be purchased online beginning May 1 at www.artsipstroll.com. Guests are also invited to stroll the event and enjoy the art at no charge.

For more information, including a glimpse at the art from each of the featured artists, visit www.artsipstroll.com. Follow Yountville Arts on Facebook and Yvillearts on Instagram.

The ART, SIP & STROLL event is presented by Yountville Arts and the Town of Yountville and is sponsored in part by the Yountville Chamber of Commerce and the Yountville Tourism Improvement District.

*All current COVID-19 guidelines will be adhered to. Guests are asked to come prepared with a mask to be worn unless seated while eating or drinking and to social distance during this outdoor event. Event plans and format may be changed to adhere to current COVID-19 guidelines. For the most up-to-date information visit www.artsipstroll.com.

An Unbottled concert

The second annual Unbottled Virtual Concert on Friday, June 18, 7 to 9:30 p.m. will feature a  guest appearance by singer/rapper/activist Michael Franti, who will join a lineup of nationally recognized inspirational singers including Gary Lynn Floyd, Karen Drucker, Lisa Ferraro and Natalia Zukerman (SeekHer), Shauna Marshall, among others.

Conceived as an antidote to the hardships caused by Covid-19, Unbottled was launched in July 2020 by the. In response to the social isolation and economic devastation created by the Covid-19 pandemic, the concert aims to uplift and inspire attendees, while providing financial support to the center's outreach fund and to other nonprofits that provide vital services to Napa Valley residents.

The Napa Valley Center for Spiritual Living will share a portion of the event proceeds with Crush MS, Napa Valley Food Bank, School of Spiritual Leadership Diversity in Ministry Mentor Program, Puertas Abiertas, and Teen Connect.

 “Our goal for the Unbottled event is to deepen a sense of connection and hope for community members and to raise funds to support nonprofits that share our vision of a kinder, more inclusive world, “ said Rev. Jay Lang, senior minister.

Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-Unbottled-virtual-benefit-concert and are available at a special pre-sale rate until May 31.

Napa Valley College Director of Vocal Studies Dr. Christina Howell has come up with an innovative way for her Chorale students to keep singing during the pandemic.

