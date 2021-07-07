Art Notes: News from the Napa community

A Napa Valley Guitar Festival
On July 25, July, Napa Valley Music Associates and Conservatory of Music will present their ﬁrst live performance since Jan. 26, 2020.
The Napa Valley Guitar Festival will help fund tuition scholarships for students in need of ﬁnancial support for professional instrumental and vocal music training.
This concert features ﬁve concert guitarists and composers, Eric Symons, Marc Teicholz, Matthew Grasso, George Benton England, and Florante Aguilar, all well-known throughout the Bay Area and beyond. This is their premiere performance together.
The festival takes place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, at the First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa. Doors open at 3:30.
The program selections include a duo with Eric Symons and Patrick Imbiimbo performing “Tango Espano” and “Granada” by Isaac Albeniz and Overture to "The Barber of Seville," arranged by Mauro Guilani.
Other highlights of the program are “Claire de Lune” by Claude Debussy and “Portrait of Antonio Lauro” by Sergio Assad, performed by Marc Teicholz.
For advance reservations, contact Napa Valley Music Associates at 707-322-8402. For further information, check the website, napavalleymusicassociates.org. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Donations are welcome, and CDs of musicians will be available to purchase following the concert.
Napa Valley Music Associates and Conservatory of Music is a 501(c)(3) non-proﬁt organization founded in 1990.
News from the Jarvis Conservatory
The Jarvis Conservatory reopens on July 17 with the first of its new International Film series, "See You Up There."
The winner of five César Awards, "See You Up There," is set in France, when, just before the 1918 Armistice, two soldiers' lives become linked by tragedy.
The screenings for the series are at 3 and 7 p.m., and tickets are $15 for each film.
Coming up in the series are:
• Saturday, July 24: "Sunflowers,"
An opportunity to see five of Vincent Van Gogh's series of Arles' sunflowers, from collections in Munich, London, Tokyo, Philadelphia, and Amsterdam.
• Saturday, Aug. 7: "The Silent Revolution" ("Das schweigende Klassenzimmer")
A high school class in the communist German Democratic Republic holds a moment of silence for the victims of the failed anti-communist Hungarian Revolution of 1956, a small act of solidarity that has unforeseen consequences.
• Saturday, Aug. 14: "In Search Of Chopin,"
Chopin's music continues to sell out concert halls worldwide -- but who was this man who was terrified of public performance, who fled his Polish homeland for Paris and never returned, and who, despite a life of ill-health, wrote some of the most moving music ever created?
• Saturday, Aug. 21: "Antigone"
A modern adaptation of the classic Greek tragedy in which a young woman defies the law of men to remain true to her own values.
The Classical Arts Film Festival will take place Aug. 26 to 28,
For more information, visit jarvisconservatory.com or call 707-255-5445. The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.
Napa Valley Writers meeting
Napa Valley Writers will host Jordan Rosenfeld, author, manuscript editor, and writing coach at its monthly meeting on July 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. Rosenfeld's topic "How to Evoke Emotion in Every Scene."
Jordan is author of the novels, "Women in Red" and "Forged in Grace," as well as six books on the craft of writing, including "How to Write a Page-Turner," "Make a Scene," "Writing the Intimate Character," "A Writer’s Guide to Persistence," "Writing Deep Scenes" and "Write Free." Her freelance articles and essays have been published in The Atlantic, The New York Times, Scientific American, Writer’s Digest Magazine, and The Washington Post. Her website is www.jordanrosenfeld.net
The member reader for July is Hannah Wallenbrock, who writes fantasy and science fiction and is fascinated by monsters and what they can teach us about humanity. She is currently working on "The Last of Seven" (working title), an urban fantasy novel about a deadbeat mage estranged from his family who must confront literal and figurative demons when the death of his emotionally abusive father brings him back to his hometown.
Napa Valley Writers, a branch of the California Writers Club, currently holds meetings via Zoom. The cost is $5 and free for students with ID. For more information, contact publicity_nvw@outlook.com or see napavalleywriters.net. Meetings are always open to the public. Register via napavalleywriters.net.
