Art Notes: News from the Napa community

Chopin's music continues to sell out concert halls worldwide -- but who was this man who was terrified of public performance, who fled his Polish homeland for Paris and never returned, and who, despite a life of ill-health, wrote some of the most moving music ever created?

• Saturday, Aug. 21: "Antigone"

A modern adaptation of the classic Greek tragedy in which a young woman defies the law of men to remain true to her own values.

The Classical Arts Film Festival will take place Aug. 26 to 28,

For more information, visit jarvisconservatory.com or call 707-255-5445. The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa.

Napa Valley Writers meeting

Napa Valley Writers will host Jordan Rosenfeld, author, manuscript editor, and writing coach at its monthly meeting on July 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. Rosenfeld's topic "How to Evoke Emotion in Every Scene."