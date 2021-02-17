Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley arts community and beyond

A Salute to Broadway
Sing Napa Valley is launching a virtual salon featuring songs from Broadway musicals on YouTube on Feb. 21.
It will feature songs from shows such as “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Oklahoma,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Frozen,” “Cabaret,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” Anything Goes,” Wicked”, “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and “The Prom.”
Performers include Karen Brocker, Toni Chiappetta, Ben Covone, Susan Dunaway-Tsujihara, Sharron Emig, Eva Facey, Ian Frost, Karen Frost, Jeanette Fuqua, Camden Gilgallon, Shelby Lanterman, Dana Zaccone, and more.
Videos will be posted to YouTube by 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21. The salon is free, but Sing Napa Valley gladly welcomes donations of any size. Because Sing Napa Valley has been unable to rehearse or produce concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic, there has been no income.
Sing Napa Valley is looking forward to returning to live performances as soon as it is safe to resume rehearsals. “Carmina Burana” and “Songs of the ‘60s” are in the pipeline along with more exciting music in future performances.
Donations via text can be made by texting Napa to 41444; checks can be mailed to Sing Napa Valley, PO Box 2774, Napa, CA 94558; and credit card and/or debit card charges can be made by calling 707-255-4662.
Lucky Penny ‘Play-Demic’ festival debuts Feb. 26
Lucky Penny Video Theatre presents the first (and, hopefully, only) “PlayDemic Festival” Feb. 26-28. The “Play-Demic Festival” is a collection of stories for the stage from Bay Area authors about how life has been affected since the pandemic began, how life proceeds in the midst of it, and what happens next.
Now in production are these selected plays:
- “2020 Sucks Out Loud” aka “Rob Evaluates 2020” by Rob Broadhurst
- “Fitness in the Time of COVID-19” by Pat Williams and Liz Wildberger
- “How to Survive a Pandemic” by Charlene Steen
- “No Exit 2020” by Kathleen Andersen
- “Pause” by Joan Hawley McClain
- “The Grandy Family Newsletter, 2020” by George Bereschik
- “The K.A. Meeting” by Barry Martin
- “Tonight at the Stage Door” by Donald Loftus
These plays are being rehearsed and filmed in a COVID-safe manner and will be presented online and on-demand, as a pay-what-you-can offering.
Virtual seats for Lucky Penny Video Theatre’s “PlayDemic Festival” can be reserved any time now through the performance weekend by visiting www.luckypennynapa.com
Contact Lucky Penny by email at info@luckypennynapa.com or call 707-266-6305.
Call for Artists
(For Installation January 2022 through December 2022)
California artists have until March 31, to apply for a juried competition to for shows at the Napa County Main Library in 2022. All two-dimensional work including photography, paintings, drawings, digital, mixed media, fabric art, chalk, ink, pastels, wax, graphite and printmaking can be entered for consideration.
To apply submit a cover letter with your name, address, e-mail and phone number. Provide a brief bio (250 words or less). Artists must be California residents. Provide a list of the submitted artwork including the title, medium and dimensions.
Submit up to 5 digital image files (jpeg format) by sharing the files in Dropbox to ArtintheLibrary@countyofnapa.org. Label all image files with title, name, medium and dimensions. The artwork should not have watermarks or other identifying markers.
Contact Stephnia Pramuk 707-253-4223 for more information.
California Shakespeare Theater announces a shared 47th season
Responding to the ongoing pandemic and movement for racial equity, California Shakespeare Theater’s (Cal Shakes) 2021” Season of Shared Light” will open its outdoor Bruns Amphitheater to community groups, artists, and arts and culture organizations from across the Bay Area.
“We’ve done a lot of reflection this past year, about the need to respond to these recent crises with compassion and humility, and have thought long and hard about how Cal Shakes might return in meaningful service of a more resilient community. How might we seek to share resources rather than amass them, to cultivate relationships rather than transact them?” said Artistic Director Eric Ting. “Over the next few months, we’ll be sharing the fruits of that labor—-a developing vision of mutual aid rooted in creative expression and collective action.”
Cal Shakes will produce one play in their 47th season, “The Winter’s Tale” by William Shakespeare and directed by Ting. In addition, they will continue to develop digital and in-person programming (safety permitting) throughout the year, including Shakespeare In-Depth with Philippa Kelly, its Direct Address series, and other performance and educational opportunities.
Throughout the summer, Cal Shakes will share its open-air venue with local arts organizations and community groups including Destiny Arts, Bandaloop, West Edge Opera, and other groups to be announced.
“We know that outdoor space will continue to be a premium in 2021, so sharing our grounds with our fellow arts and cultural organizations feels like exactly the thing we can and should be doing this year,“ said managing director Sarah Williams. “We are eagerly looking forward to the summer and operating under the assumption that by May we will be able to responsibly return in some capacity. Above all, we will continue to be flexible and monitor the mandates around reopening to ensure the safety of our artists, staff, and community.”
Cal Shakes will hold off announcing specific dates and ticket sales for “The Winter’s Tale” until there is more clarity around re-opening, gathering, and social distancing guidelines.
For information visit www.calshakes.org.