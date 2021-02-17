Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley arts community and beyond

“We’ve done a lot of reflection this past year, about the need to respond to these recent crises with compassion and humility, and have thought long and hard about how Cal Shakes might return in meaningful service of a more resilient community. How might we seek to share resources rather than amass them, to cultivate relationships rather than transact them?” said Artistic Director Eric Ting. “Over the next few months, we’ll be sharing the fruits of that labor—-a developing vision of mutual aid rooted in creative expression and collective action.”

Cal Shakes will produce one play in their 47th season, “The Winter’s Tale” by William Shakespeare and directed by Ting. In addition, they will continue to develop digital and in-person programming (safety permitting) throughout the year, including Shakespeare In-Depth with Philippa Kelly, its Direct Address series, and other performance and educational opportunities.

Throughout the summer, Cal Shakes will share its open-air venue with local arts organizations and community groups including Destiny Arts, Bandaloop, West Edge Opera, and other groups to be announced.