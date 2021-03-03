Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley community

‘Angels’

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) presents ‘Angels,’ a virtual musical event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the world’s first AIDS requiem, “When We No Longer Touch,” on Thursday, March 11, at 6 p.m. on SFGMC TV, the free online platform. “When We No Longer Touch” was the world’s first requiem dedicated to those lost to AIDS,

“Those of us now living through the second pandemic of our lives know on an even deeper level that we are surrounded by angels,” said Dr. Timothy Seelig, artistic director of the SFGMC. “The losses are unimaginable. There is no doubt they continue to give us the strength to carry on in their memory. This extraordinary work has proved itself to be timeless. Having been performed all over the world, it still brings a very personal message to each listener.”