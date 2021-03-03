Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley community

‘Boost Your Book’
Napa Valley Writers presents “Boost Your Book — and Your Book Sales!” at their monthly online meeting, on March 10, 7 to 9 p.m.
The guest speaker is author and media pro, Joey Garcia, who will discuss how what you need to do to get publicity and increase sales so your book lands in the hands of readers who will love it.
She will cover:
- A new format for press releases and how to use it to benefit your book;
- Three simple methods to make your book newsworthy;
- A way to turn an interview into a call to action;
- How Twitter can help you become a better guest on TV and radio shows.
- How to manage your own book publicity and what to look for when hiring a book publicist.
Garcia coaches authors on branding, platform building and developing a following. Her clients have appeared on CNN.com, TodayParenting.com, and Ms. magazine. She is the author of “When Your Heart Breaks, It’s Opening to Love: Healing and Finding Love After an Affair, Heartbreak or Divorce.” Her website is joeygarcia.com.
Geoffrey Leigh will be March’s Member Reader. He taught and conducted social science research in academia for 30 years, writing professional publications that can cure insomnia. He moved to Napa Valley in 2009 and works locally in residential real estate.
In 2017, he published a non-fiction book, “Rekindling Our Cosmic Spark,” followed by the composition of several short stories. Leigh recently completed a draft of the second novel in his trilogy.
The cost to attend the March 11 meeting is $5, and free for students with ID. For more information, contact publicity_nvw@outlook.com or visit napavalleywriters.net.
Napa Valley Writers Conference accepting applications
Applications are now open for the Napa Valley Writers Conference taking place Aug. 1to 6.
The admissions deadline is May 3 for the poetry, fiction and translation workshops.
They are preparing for an in-person event for their 40th anniversary, but have changed the dates and the location. The 2021 conference will take place on the Napa Campus of Napa Valley College, and due to Covid-19, they are also suspending the community housing program for 2021.
The faculty includes:
- Fiction: Charles Baxter, Lan Samantha Chang, ZZ Packer, Joan Silber
- Poetry: Victoria Chang, Brenda Hillman, Brian Teare, Matthew Zapruder
- Translation: Robert Hass
For more information, visit www.napawritersconference.org or email info@napawritersconference.org.
‘Angels’
San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) presents ‘Angels,’ a virtual musical event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the world’s first AIDS requiem, “When We No Longer Touch,” on Thursday, March 11, at 6 p.m. on SFGMC TV, the free online platform. “When We No Longer Touch” was the world’s first requiem dedicated to those lost to AIDS,
The evening also features the premiere of a video celebrating SFGMC’s Artists Portal at the National AIDS Memorial Grove in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.
“Those of us now living through the second pandemic of our lives know on an even deeper level that we are surrounded by angels,” said Dr. Timothy Seelig, artistic director of the SFGMC. “The losses are unimaginable. There is no doubt they continue to give us the strength to carry on in their memory. This extraordinary work has proved itself to be timeless. Having been performed all over the world, it still brings a very personal message to each listener.”
To RSVP, visit www.sfgmc.org/angels.
WATCH NOW: NAPA COUNTY BREAKS DOWN DEMOGRAPHICS OF COVID-19-RELATED DEATHS
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Tim Campbell cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
When Bobby Solis opened Pancha's in 1982, the bar was one of many. It outlived its competition, survived fires, floods and earthquakes. Now it…
BottleRock's producer will extend nearly $200,000 in early payment to the Expo as COVID-19 continues to shut down large spectator gatherings.
When a young child ran toward Highway 29 traffic, an American Canyon city employee was the right person at the right place to prevent a tragedy.
The St. Helena-based wine producer confirmed it is "on a path" to becoming a public company. It will debut under the stock ticker NAPA.
A mountain lion was spotted in a central Napa neighborhood earlier this month. There are witnesses and a video to prove it.
A community of homeless Napans are living in RVs and other vehicles in a parking lot in North Napa. What's going on?
As a federally qualified health center operating in Napa and Solano counties, OLE will vaccinate eligible patients it says may have otherwise …
Various possibilities for closing a middle school will be pondered in March and beyond, according to the head of the Napa school district.
The former Health and Human Services Agency campus on Old Sonoma Road has sat empty since 2016. Previous efforts to sell the 8.6 acres have no…
Napa County failed to secure a $10 million grant for a Yountville-to-St. Helena Vine Trail segment in round one, with round two to come.