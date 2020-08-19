Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new mural from the Rail Arts District





Artist Trevor Linder is creating a 16- by 32-foot mural on the wall of the public storage building at 1775 Industrial Ave. in Napa. It is the latest project from the Rail Arts District Napa.

Linder, who grew up in Napa, is working on a Bachelor of Science degree in entertainment design from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. He has taught art at Pasadena High School and for the past four years been the orientation leader at the Art Center College of Design. He is a freelance concept artist in the entertainment industry.

This is the first time Linder will create a mural in the public realm. He said his design was inspired by the time he spent exploring the Napa Valley hills when he was growing up.

During one of his hikes, he took a nap and had a vivid dream of hummingbirds. The beauty of the small bird has stayed with him, he said and whenever he sees one his remembers his adventures with friends as well as the inspiration that Napa Valley has provided for him. This painting is an ode to that beauty, he said.