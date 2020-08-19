Art Notes: News from the Napa Valley

A new mural from the Rail Arts District
Artist Trevor Linder is creating a 16- by 32-foot mural on the wall of the public storage building at 1775 Industrial Ave. in Napa. It is the latest project from the Rail Arts District Napa.
Linder, who grew up in Napa, is working on a Bachelor of Science degree in entertainment design from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. He has taught art at Pasadena High School and for the past four years been the orientation leader at the Art Center College of Design. He is a freelance concept artist in the entertainment industry.
This is the first time Linder will create a mural in the public realm. He said his design was inspired by the time he spent exploring the Napa Valley hills when he was growing up.
During one of his hikes, he took a nap and had a vivid dream of hummingbirds. The beauty of the small bird has stayed with him, he said and whenever he sees one his remembers his adventures with friends as well as the inspiration that Napa Valley has provided for him. This painting is an ode to that beauty, he said.
Linder will give a lecture on Aug. 22, at 10 a.m., at the RAD Wall site. To attend, an RSVP is necessary as the number of people is limited. Masks and social distancing will be required. Sign up at bit.ly/OurRADWallSignup
di Rosa announces acting executive director
The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art has appointed Kate Eilertsen as acting executive director.
Eilertsen came to di Rosa under a consulting contract to be di Rosa’s Director of Curatorial Affairs last spring. She is curating the organization’s first major exhibition slated to open after the temporary closure in 2021, “The Incorrect Museum: Vignettes from the di Rosa Collection.” The exhibition will invite visitors into stories that illustrate the Bay Area’s artistic legacy and will showcase many seldom-seen collection artworks.
According to Eilertsen, “di Rosa is a magical place with so much potential. Its rich history, stunning setting and significant collection make it make it stand out among the Bay Area’s cultural institutions .. .I am honored to join the team.”
Eilertsen has worked in the art world for many years as an arts advocate, curator, educator and museum director. She began her career at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, moved to Boston where she opened a new museum for the Harvard University Art Museums. Her next move was to San Francisco where she was the director of Intersection for the Arts, Museum of Craft and Folk Art, acting director of Visual Arts for Yerba Buena Center for the Arts and executive director for the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. She has taught at the California College of Arts, San Francisco Art Institute and Sonoma State University.
Peter Scaturro chosen for de Young show
Napa artist Peter Scaturro has both good news and bad news: His painting, “Union 26,” was one of approximately 800 paintings selected from 11,000 submissions to be in the de Young Museum Open Exhibition honoring Bay Area artists. The opening date has not been scheduled, given current COVID-19 safety guidelines for museums in San Francisco. “Nevertheless I am thrilled to have had my painting chosen,” Scaturro said.
His bad news, however, is that, after the passing of his landlord, he is having to vacate the apartment where he has lived and worked for the past 12 years. He is seeking “a philanthropically-minded owner” who will accept a low rent agreement in return for a long-term, quiet and peaceful living and working space in Napa.
Anyone with a good lead should email peteralbertscaturro@gmail.com
Remarkable Journeys: The High and the Low with Geoffrey Hansen
Local photographer Geoffrey Hansen is the next speaker in the Napa Library’s Remarkable Journeys, Thursday, Aug. 20, 7 to 8 p.m.
His journey goes from Death Valley, the lowest point in North America, to Mount Whitney, the highest point in the contiguous U.S. Hansen will discuss the itinerary, some interesting facts and share his images.
These presentations are virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic. Join the Zoom meeting: https://countyofnapa.zoom.us/j/97969361526. Meeting ID is 97969361526
Auditions for ‘Night of the Living Dead’
Napa Valley College Performing Arts invites everyone to submit video auditions for the upcoming livestream performance of “Night of the Living Dead,” a co-production of NVC theater arts and The Streaming Theatre, which will be presented virtually on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
The 1968 horror film, “Night of the Living Dead,” follows seven people trapped in a rural farmhouse under assault by an enlarging group of cannibalistic, undead corpses. Directed by NVC theater arts professor and artistic director Jennifer King, in collaboration with digital director, Kevin Kemp from The Streaming Theatre, the story will be adapted as a play and livestreamed through Zoom.
“This will be an extremely creative process as we develop the screenplay from the iconic film into a Zoom presentation,” said King. “It is extremely rewarding and fun to make theater together on Zoom with The Streaming Theatre.”
To audition, submit a video recording of the radio announcer monologue from the film to jking@napavalley.edu by 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.
All roles are open for actors ages 16 and older. Cast members must enroll in THEA 151: Contemporary Theater Production at NVC. This class starts on Sept. 8. Students in high school may receive dual enrollment transferable credit upon completion of the course.
For those interested in technical theater, THEA 143: Technical Theater in Production, Lights and Sound at NVC also starts on Sept. 8. Technical theater students will learn how to develop digital and sound assets as well as lighting under the mentorship of Kemp, NVC technical director Matthew Cowell and NVC assistant technical director Keira Sullivan.
The announcer monologue is:
“Broadcast facilities have been temporarily discontinued. Stay tuned to this wavelength for emergency information. Your law enforcement agencies urge you to remain in your homes. Keep all doors and windows locked or boarded shut. Use all food, water and medical supplies sparingly. Civil defense forces are attempting to gain control of the situation. Stay near your radio and remain tuned to this frequency. Do not use your automobile. Remain in your homes. Keep all doors and windows locked.”
To learn more about Napa Valley College Performing Arts and upcoming productions, visit PerformingArtsNapaValley.org. To learn more about enrollment at Napa Valley College, visit NapaValley.edu.
