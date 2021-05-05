Art Notes: Notes from the Napa community

'Summer Color' from Nancy Willis

The Solera Courtyard Gallery at the Westin Verasa in Napa will come alive with "Summer Color," a new exhibition by resident artist Nancy Willis.

Memories of beach vacations, bursting vineyards, and outdoor dinner parties are portrayed in paintings and prints signaling the start of a brighter season.

Works in the exhibition include paintings and works on paper that Willis has created in her Napa studio, just down the street from the Westin.

The hotel is extra special to the artist as she took refuge there when the 2020 Glass Fire forced her out of her Deer Park home. She and her cat, Smiley, lived at the hotel for one month.

Willis will be displaying her work in the gallery throughout the year, changing themes with each season.

Well-known for her images of chandeliers and verdant landscapes from trips to Paris and the French countryside, Willis usually leads “Path of an Artist” tours abroad each year. Adapting to current travel restrictions, she has expanded her local plein-air painting classes to locations in Napa and Sonoma.