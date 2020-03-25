Art Notes: Open Studios extends application deadline for participation

The Art Association Napa Valley Open Studio Tour steering committee is putting out a call to Napa Valley artists to apply for participation in the upcoming late September Napa Valley Artists Open Studio Tour.
Over the past 30 years, this yearly event that has grown in artist participation and visitor and patron attendance to become a valley-wide artist studio party. It is an opportunity for the artist to show and share their artworks, their methods, their spaces, their inspirations, as well as an opportunity for the community to meet the artists and acquire works of art.
The deadline for signing up for the Open Studios Napa Valley Tour has been extended to April 3. Find information and an application at artnv.org/open-studios-registration-intro/. For questions or more information, send an email to Frank@artnv.org.
