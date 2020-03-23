Art Notes: Resources for artists

Arts Council Napa Valley is monitoring the arts landscape in Napa Valley and is posting updates on their social media and website as they become available.
They are also been fielding questions from the arts community about resources to assist them in recovering from the financial fallout from such mass cancellations.
The staff is working remotely and is responding to email and phone messages.
Visit artscouncilnapavalley.org/acnv-covid-19-resource-center/ for information.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.