Art Notes: Sales, shows and holiday fun

The Jessel Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa. Call 707-257-2350 for more information or to place orders.

The Brightest Town in Napa Valley

From Nov. 22 through Jan. 1, 2021, Yountville becomes the “Brightest Town in Napa Valley” during Holidays in Yountville, six weeks of holiday-related events and activities.

Kicking off Holidays in Yountville is the virtual town and tree lighting, with special guest Santa, on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. The event can be viewed on Facebook (@ExploreYountville) and Instagram (@YountvilleCA) pages. A video tour of the lights through town will be released on Youtube on Nov. 27, supplanting the Yule Log as a virtual backdrop for cozy night in.

Holidays in Yountville offers more than 50 virtual events and in-person experiences, including virtual wine tastings, wreath making, cooking classes, wine pairings and chocolate seminars. A Yountville Holiday Gift Guide includes gift packages of wine, food, accessories and experiences, and a new "Yountville Community Cook Book," features 40 pages of favorite recipes from the wineries, restaurants and residents.

Yountville has also partnered with the Napa Valley Wine Train to create a festive Santa’s Village in the center of town.