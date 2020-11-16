Art Notes: Sales, shows and holiday fun

Napa activist Mara Adelman is hosting a holiday art & craft sale on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 434 Montgomery St. (between Laurel and Pine) in Napa. The hours are noon to 4 p.m. with appointments available between 10 a.m. and noon. To make an appointment, call or text 206-817-6608 or email mara@seattleu.edu.
Among the items for sale will be Adelman's jewelry and ceramics, art bags and scarves from around the world. Visit www.mara4art.com for details.
Adelman's Earrings for Peace will be raising funds for refugees. ( www.earringsforpeace.com/)
Also for sale will be original oil paintings by Tim Howe, an internationally recognized landscape painter. He has an extensive selection of subjects, sizes and prices. The link to the sale is www.artworkarchive.com/profile/tim-howe.
The show is outdoors in the driveway. Please wear a mask, practice social distancing and pay with cash or credit cards only.
Handmade Holiday Extravaganza 2020
Jessel Gallery's annual Handmade Holiday Extravaganza is underway. Shop at the gallery or online for works by local artists that include masks, glass art, handmade baskets, tied-dyed scarves and beaded ornaments, in addition to paintings and prints. Purchase $100 of goods and receive a free set of Jessel's Mustard books.
The Jessel Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa. Call 707-257-2350 for more information or to place orders.
The Brightest Town in Napa Valley
From Nov. 22 through Jan. 1, 2021, Yountville becomes the “Brightest Town in Napa Valley” during Holidays in Yountville, six weeks of holiday-related events and activities.
Kicking off Holidays in Yountville is the virtual town and tree lighting, with special guest Santa, on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. The event can be viewed on Facebook (@ExploreYountville) and Instagram (@YountvilleCA) pages. A video tour of the lights through town will be released on Youtube on Nov. 27, supplanting the Yule Log as a virtual backdrop for cozy night in.
Holidays in Yountville offers more than 50 virtual events and in-person experiences, including virtual wine tastings, wreath making, cooking classes, wine pairings and chocolate seminars. A Yountville Holiday Gift Guide includes gift packages of wine, food, accessories and experiences, and a new "Yountville Community Cook Book," features 40 pages of favorite recipes from the wineries, restaurants and residents.
Yountville has also partnered with the Napa Valley Wine Train to create a festive Santa’s Village in the center of town.
Yountville businesses are taking COVID-19 seriously and have many new procedures in place to make sure guests are safe and comfortable. To stay off of Santa’s naughty list, the town reminds visitors to wear masks and stay six feet apart while in public.
For more information and a complete list of Holidays in Yountville offerings, visit yountville.com/events/holidays-in-yountville.
Wild Tangents
Caetlynn Booth and Ann Trinca have curated "Wild Tangents," an online exhibition to show what artists artists in the Bay Area and New York have been doing during lockdown and find inspiration in unexpected places.
"A 'wild tangent' can be a mere distraction or a journey from which you never return," a statement from the curators reads. "The artists in this exhibition have reached into a swirling hive of current events and wrestled with unprecedented concepts.
"The year 2020 has pushed many people apart and tested our resolve. But it also stretched our imaginations and made us dig deeper. For artists it meant fewer opportunities to share their work, but perhaps more time in the studio to work through ideas or simply follow a loose thread. In a sense, quarantine stopped time – but it couldn’t keep our creative minds from racing."
The exhibition is on the curators’ websites, www.caetlynnbooth.com and www.anntrinca.com.
East Coast artists are Chris Bogia, Kevin Curran, Dan Fig, Jen Hitchings, Meredith Hoffheins, Kerry Law, Andrew Prayzner, Erika Ranee, Jenna Ranson, Masamitsu Shigeta and Lumin Wakoa.
West Coast Artists are Nicole Irene Anderson, Lynn Beldner, Joy Broom, Monica Bryant, Arminée Chahbazian, Laura Corallo-Titus, Deborah Hamon, Nicole Katano, Kim Ford Kitz, Carrie Lederer, Esther Traugot, Martin Webb and Nancy Willis.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!