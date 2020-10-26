Art Notes: 'Shamilton' raises funds for LGBTQ Connection

"Shamilton, the Drag Parody," scheduled for April 4 at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center was canceled due to the coronavirus, but it still managed to raise more than $3,200 for the LGBTQ Connection.
Organizers offered ticket holders the opportunity to donate their ticket fees to the organization instead of receiving a refund, and were "amazed at the outpouring of support," a press release read.
“My co-producer Dona Kopol Bonick and I are so thrilled by the generosity of our community,” said event producer Rob Doughty. “We know people were really excited about seeing 'Shamilton' at The Lincoln Theater, and we look forward to bringing it to Napa Valley as soon as it’s safe to do so. Covid is a drag.”
“People are so generous! I am blown away," added Ian Stanley Posadas, LGBTQ Connection program director. "Their generosity is really, really great and extra helpful in these challenging times. We cannot thank the ticket holders enough for their ongoing support of our work to create safe and affirming communities, especially when they are counting on us more than ever.”
"Shamilton," which played to packed houses in San Francisco, was to be supported by actual members of the original cast from the hit musical, including KaiKai Bee Michaels, Madd-Dogg 2020, Mary Lou Pearl, Elsa Touché, and Intensive Claire, aka Kirk Saraceno.
Committed to safely producing the show when restrictions are lifted, organizers promise an over-the-top, creative, crazy and hilarious live show performed by the sparkling, all-drag cast from San Francisco.
“It will be her-story in the making,” added Bonick. “The Founding 'Fathers' will have never looked so good!”
A 'Creating in Place' project for Napa youth
The Children's Museum of Napa Valley invites Napa youth, in kindergarten through 12th grade, to contribute to "Creating in Place," which will be published as a hardcover book in 2021. Visual and written works will be be accepted, and according to project director Julie Eppich, "every submission made by a Napa County youth resident will find a home" in the book.
"The idea behind the book is to give every child an opportunity to be published, to be included in a collective effort for something positive, to be heard through their own expressions, and for their works to be an imprint of themselves, both individually and collectively, for this moment in time," a statement on the website reads.
The deadline for submissions is Nov. 20. For more information, visit www.cmonv.org/artbook.
