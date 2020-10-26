Art Notes: 'Shamilton' raises funds for LGBTQ Connection

"Shamilton, the Drag Parody," scheduled for April 4 at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center was canceled due to the coronavirus, but it still managed to raise more than $3,200 for the LGBTQ Connection.

Organizers offered ticket holders the opportunity to donate their ticket fees to the organization instead of receiving a refund, and were "amazed at the outpouring of support," a press release read.

“My co-producer Dona Kopol Bonick and I are so thrilled by the generosity of our community,” said event producer Rob Doughty. “We know people were really excited about seeing 'Shamilton' at The Lincoln Theater, and we look forward to bringing it to Napa Valley as soon as it’s safe to do so. Covid is a drag.”

“People are so generous! I am blown away," added Ian Stanley Posadas, LGBTQ Connection program director. "Their generosity is really, really great and extra helpful in these challenging times. We cannot thank the ticket holders enough for their ongoing support of our work to create safe and affirming communities, especially when they are counting on us more than ever.”