Art Notes: Specials for the holidays

Home for the Holidays

Lucky Penny Productions' new show, "There's No Place Like Home for the Holidays" premieres at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, and will be available online through 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27. A musical celebration featuring popular Lucky Penny performers, it draws on the tradition of television holiday specials. It is offered as a pay-what-you-can performance, but contributions to their Pandemic Survival Fund will be accepted to help Lucky Penny continue with plans for their 2021 season.

Visit luckypennynapa.com to get the link to the show.

'Songs for a New World'

San Francisco Playhouse will present "Songs for a New World" by Jason Robert Brown as an on-demand video production, available through Dec. 31

The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, "Songs for a New World" is a collection of songs that examines life, love and the choices that we make.