Art Notes: Specials for the holidays

The Jessel Gallery will host a Holiday Celebration Weekend on Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Masks are required and social distancing will be in place to allow visitors to browse through the works of local artists and craftspeople in the spacious, multi-room gallery.
Individually wrapped treats will be offered, along with free gift wrapping.
Among the artists represented in the annual homemade treasures show and sale are Diane Pope (assorted gifts with her watercolor images), Marcia Garcia (hand-made baskets), Kate Canon (fused glass fish spoon rests), Joy West (ice dyed scarves), Joan Tsudama (hand-made crafts), Patti Wessman (glass), along with a glittering assortment of holiday ornaments and treasures, a jewelry gallery and landscape paintings.
Owner Jessel Miller also has a rich assortment of masks, notebooks and cards with images from her vibrant new series, Jessel's Jewels. It includes images of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kamala Harris, and President-elect Joe Biden.
Clothing (excepting handmade garments) will be 50% off, and Miller is giving a free set of her Mustard series books with a purchase of more than $100.
Jessel Gallery, at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, is open daily. Call 707-257-2350 for information or visit jesselgallery.com for online orders.
Home for the Holidays
Lucky Penny Productions' new show, "There's No Place Like Home for the Holidays" premieres at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, and will be available online through 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27. A musical celebration featuring popular Lucky Penny performers, it draws on the tradition of television holiday specials. It is offered as a pay-what-you-can performance, but contributions to their Pandemic Survival Fund will be accepted to help Lucky Penny continue with plans for their 2021 season.
Visit luckypennynapa.com to get the link to the show.
'Songs for a New World'
San Francisco Playhouse will present "Songs for a New World" by Jason Robert Brown as an on-demand video production, available through Dec. 31
The first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, "Songs for a New World" is a collection of songs that examines life, love and the choices that we make.
Brown transports his audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge, 57 stories above Fifth Avenue, to meet an array of characters that range from a young man who has determined that basketball is his ticket out of the ghetto to a woman whose dream of marrying rich nabs her the man of her dreams and a soulless marriage.
The cast features John Paul Gonzalez, Cate Hayman, Rodney Earl Jackson, Jr., and Katrina Lauren McGraw.
Tickets, $15 to $100 are now available. For more information, contact the San Francisco Playhouse box office at 415-677-9596, or online at www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2020-2021-season/songs-for-a-new-world/.
A virtual holiday fundraiser
The Davis Musical Theatre Company will present "Home for the Holidays with DMT" as a virtual fundraiser this weekend.
Their talented performers (children, teens and adults) have recorded songs, stories, dances, instrumentalists.
Tickets are $10 (or $20 for a family), but they are accepting year-end donations as this is DMTC's only source of income during the pandemic.
This holiday fundraiser will be presented Friday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m; Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/44367.
