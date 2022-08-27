 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Art Notes: Student films added to Cinema Calistoga

  • Updated
  • 0
Art Notes
Dreamstime

The Napa Valley Film Festival has added works from the next generation of filmmakers to its Cinema Calistoga lineup on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. 

Cinema Calistoga's main schedule runs from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!

Mount View Hotel and Spa will screen eight student films from fifth-grade participants in the Youth Cinema Project at Snow Elementary School in Napa. 

Tickets for the event, including the student film screening, food and beverages, are $10 at www.napavalleyfilmfest.org. Pacifico Mexican Restaurant and a silent auction will benefit the 2022-23 Youth Cinema Project classes at Snow Elementary.

Mount View Hotel and Spa is at 1457 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga.

0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Art Notes: Coming up at Wilfred's Lounge

Art Notes: Coming up at Wilfred's Lounge

Take a trip to the Dream Bowl with Kellie Fuller and Mike Greensill, or to the South Pacific at Wilfrid's, take in an evening of bluegrass and Americana music at the White Barn, or explore "Lost Illusions" at Jarvis. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears celebrates first new single in six years topping iTunes charts in 40 countries: 'HOLY S***!’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News