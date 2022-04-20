Art Notes: 'The Return of Song'

Bel Canto, Napa's vocal chamber ensemble, presents "The Return of Song," on Friday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m., at Napa Methodist Church on Fifth and Randolph streets and on Sunday, May 1, at 4:30 p.m., at Mont La Salle on Redwood Road.

Tickets are $25 general and $10 students. To purchase advance tickets, visit belcantonv.org.

Vivaldi at PUC

Pacific Union College violin and viola major James Woodward presents his senior violin recital on Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m. The repertoire will include two of the most famous Baroque era pieces, "Fall" and "Winter" from Antonio Vivaldi’s "The Four Seasons." This event is free and open to the public.

Accompanying Woodward on the Vivaldi are top Bay Area Baroque musicians: Jon Mendle on plucked strings; Caitlyn Koester on harpsichord improvised continuo; Rocío López Sánchez on cello; Anna Washburn on violin; and Rachelle Berthelsen-Davis on violin.

Woodward has been a student of Berthelsen-Davis for the past several years while studying music at Pacific Union College. He will be playing on a violin fitted with Baroque-style gut strings, using a Baroque-style bow.

For information about music at PUC, visit puc.edu/music, email music@puc.edu, or call 707-965-6201.

'The Judgment' at Jarvis

The Jarvis Conservatory presents "The Judgment," part of their International Film series, on April 23 at 3 and 7 p.m.

A Dutch TV journalist finds himself challenging the police, courts and media as he attempts to uncover the truth about a controversial murder case.

Tickets are $15. The Jarvis Conservatory is at 1711 Main St., Napa. For information, visit jarvisconservatory.com.

A conversation with Peter Coyote

Napa Valley Writers hosts author, actor and narrator Peter Coyote in a Zoom conversation with Kymberlie Ingalls on Sunday, April 24, at 2 p.m. .

The link for the meeting is us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CbkhYdCVT7G3lkvuLtmTcg.

"Tongue of a Crow," published in 2021, is Coyote's first book of poetry. Written over several decades, his poems take readers on a whirlwind tour of his eclectic and exciting life as an actor and Zen Buddhist priest, meandering from love affairs to marriage to divorce to the '60s to psychedelic spirituality.

He also published "The Lone Ranger and Tonto Meet Buddha," an intersection of performance and Zen, in 2021. His earlier works were best-selling memoirs, "Sleeping Where I Fall" and "The Rainman’s Third Cure. "He is working on another book, Vernacular Zen, which will be released in 2022.

Coyote won an Emmy award for his narration of the 10-part PBS series "The Pacific Century." He has also narrated eight Ken Burns documentaries, including The Roosevelts for which he won a second Emmy.

For more information, visit

'Romeo and Juliet' postponed

The opening of the Napa Valley College production of "Romeo and Juliet" scheduled to open for a two-weekend run on April 22, has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. It will now open on April 29 and run for one weekend only.