Art Notes: The shows go on -- virtually

Lucky Penny announces a 'Play-Demic' festival
Lucky Penny Video Theatre is seeking script submissions for a new short play festival about life in 2020. The “Play-Demic” will be a collection of stories for the stage about how life has been affected since the pandemic began, how life proceeds in the midst of it, and what happens next.
Submissions are open to all writers in the nine-county Bay Area. All styles of plays are welcome but must meet the following criteria:
-- New works only and all plays must relate to the festival theme
-- Technical simplicity essential
-- No physical contact between actors in the storytelling
-- Length as performed 5-15 minutes.
-- Three characters maximum, with monologues and duologues encouraged.
-- No situations with people on Zoom calls, please.
All submissions must be by email in PDF format to info@luckypennynapa.com
Entries will accepted through Sept. 18.
Plays selected by the artistic director will be rehearsed in a COVID-19-safe manner and performed in the Lucky Penny theater for an audience of cameras. That will yield a recording that will be edited and presented in an on-demand fashion as part of the Lucky Penny Video Theatre project over the weekend of Oct. 23-25. The authors of plays chosen for production will be provided a digital copy of the performed version as thanks.
Lucky Penny Video Theatre is a new way of providing entertainment content for remote viewing while the pandemic limits live theatre possibilities. Donations to the company’s Pandemic Survival Fund are welcome. An online donation can be made at www.luckypennynapa.com. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Contact Lucky Penny by email to info@luckypennynapa.com or call 707-266-6305.
Music in the Vineyards' virtual concerts
Music in the Vineyards continues to broadcast free, online performances of its 2020 concerts in wineries throughout the valley.
The remaining schedule is Aug. 14, 15 and 16 at Silverado Vineyards; Aug. 19, The Hesse Collection; Aug. 21, Robert Mondavi Winery; Aug. 22 Clos Pegas and Aug. 23 Inglenook Winery.
For details on each performance and how to access the music, visit musicinthevineyards.org/festival.
While access is free, donations will help support the musicians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Transcendence Summer Shows
Transcendence Theatre Company's online season of 2020 summer shows presents "I Hope You Dance," Aug. 14-16 and 21-23 on their website through YouTube. A compilation of Transcendence’s singing and dance performances over the last eight years at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, "I Hope You Dance," includes numbers such as "The Best Things Happen While You're Dancing" from "White Christmas;" "It Don't Mean a Thing (If it Ain't Got that Swing)" from "Swing;" "Roxanne" from "Moulin Rouge;" "Get Happy" from "Summer Stock" and "What a Feeling" from "Flashdance."
The schedule is: Fridays: 7 p.m. pre-show and 7:30 p.m. show
Saturday and Sundays: matinee, 1:30 p.m. pre-show and 2 p.m. show, and evening, 7 p.m. pre-show and 7:30 show
All shows are offered free of charge on YouTube, but donations are gratefully accepted and encouraged. For more information for how to view The Best Night Ever Online, visit www.bestnightever.org or call 877-424-1414.
Sundays at Mondavi
Robert Mondavi Winery presents the Seattle indie-folk band The Head and the Heart on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4 p.m. Radio and television personality Liam Mayclem is host for the show.
The online concert can be accessed via the winery website, robertmondaviwinery.com, or YouTube.
Benicia's Escape by the Bay
During August, Benicia is hosting safe, socially-distanced live outdoor showcases and painting demonstrations, hosted by the artists who live and work in the city. Among the activities coming up on the weekend of Aug. 14-16, artist Carol Tarzier will showcase new works at Benicia Plein Air from noon to 6 p.m. and Arata Art Gallery hosts "The Artist in the Window" painting demonstrations from noon to 4 p.m. For a complete list of galleries and activities taking place in this vibrant artists' community, visit escapebythebay.com/post/arts-showcase-august.
