Art Notes: The shows go on -- virtually

Lucky Penny announces a 'Play-Demic' festival

Lucky Penny Video Theatre is seeking script submissions for a new short play festival about life in 2020. The “Play-Demic” will be a collection of stories for the stage about how life has been affected since the pandemic began, how life proceeds in the midst of it, and what happens next.

Submissions are open to all writers in the nine-county Bay Area. All styles of plays are welcome but must meet the following criteria:

-- New works only and all plays must relate to the festival theme

-- Technical simplicity essential

-- No physical contact between actors in the storytelling

-- Length as performed 5-15 minutes.

-- Three characters maximum, with monologues and duologues encouraged.

-- No situations with people on Zoom calls, please.

All submissions must be by email in PDF format to info@luckypennynapa.com

Entries will accepted through Sept. 18.